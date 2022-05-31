19 Photos of the Royal Family at Polo Matches Over the Years, From 1954 – 2022

Four years later, and we are still finding out new details about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s infamous royal wedding, which took place on May 19th in 2018. The latest allegation, which can be found in Tina Brown’s bombshell new book, The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor, the Truth and the Turmoil, claims that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex almost used the wedding as a sort of networking event, and invited A-list celebrities they didn’t even know to their nuptials in order to make high profile friends. Wow!

