As mentioned by The Associated Press, Minnesota Twins announcer Jim Kaat landed in hot water during Thursday's Twins-Detroit Tigers game when he referred to New York Yankees left-hander Nestor Cortes as "Nestor the Molester" while offering praise for the 27-year-old. "'Nestor the Molester,' Nestor Cortes," Kaat remarked. "Angles and different...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 28 MINUTES AGO