Snow Days makes pizza bites that are actually healthy

By Hannah Kowalczyk-Harper
SFGate
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Packed with good-for-you ingredients like apple cider vinegar, veggies, and olive oil, Snow Days has created quick-to-cook and nutritious pizza bites that also taste...

Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.

