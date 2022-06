On the cusp of hurricane season, federal officials said they expect an active stretch of potentially damaging tropical storms. Forecasters with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Tuesday there is a 65 percent chance of an above-normal season along the Atlantic seaboard. They predict — with 70 percent confidence — between 14 and 21 named storms, meaning they come with winds that hit 39 mph or higher. They expect between six and 10 hurricanes.

