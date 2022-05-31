ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Judge dismisses charges against Broncos receiver Jerry Jeudy

By Adam Stites
 3 days ago
Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy won't face charges for second degree criminal tampering and misdemeanor domestic violence after a judge dismissed both on Tuesday.

"After reviewing the evidence, I always believed that no crime had been committed and all charges would be dismissed," Jeudy's attorney told ESPN.

The district attorney agreed and recommended Arapahoe County Judge Chantel Contiguglia that all charges be dropped. Jeudy was arrested earlier in May after a dispute that reportedly did not involve physical violence.

Jeudy, 23, was the Broncos' first-round pick in 2020 and finished his rookie season with 856 receiving yards and three touchdowns. An ankle injury slowed him in his second season, and he ended the year with 467 yards and no touchdowns.

While Jeudy will not face charges, he may still face punishment from the NFL.

"We've been closely monitoring all aspects of the matter, which remains under review of the personal conduct policy," a league spokesperson told ESPN.

