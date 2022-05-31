Gas prices increase 1.1 cents per gallon in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — Average gas prices in Spokane have increased by 1.1 cents per gallon.

The average gas price in Spokane is now $4.89 a gallon according to GasBuddy’s survey of 187 stations in Spokane. Gas prices are 54.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and $1.63 higher from the last year.

Diesel prices have fallen four cents per gallon nationally over the last week and are now $5.50 a gallon.

GasBuddy says the cheapest gas station in Spokane on Memorial Day was $4.73 a gallon, and the most expensive was $5.09 a gallon. Across the state, the low was $4.55 a gallon and the high was $6.19 a gallon.

National gas prices have risen $0.9 cents over the last week, now averaging $4.60 a gallon. National gas prices have increased 42.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and $1.56 per gallon from last year.

