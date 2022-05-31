Rock Port Park Board

A one-vehicle accident sent a local driver to the hospital with minor injuries on Sunday, May 29, 2022, in Atchison County. A 2006 Nissan Murano, driven by Destany M. Mass, 25, of Rock Port, Missouri, was heading northbound on Hwy. 59 when the vehicle traveled off the east side of the roadway at 5:20 a.m., one mile south of Fairfax, Missouri. The Nissan returned to the roadway, overcorrected, traveled off the west side of the roadway, struck an embankment, overturned, and came to rest on its wheels facing northeast.
