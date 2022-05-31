ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Port, MO

Rock Port Park Board

 2 days ago

The Rock Port Park Board met Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. at the Rock Port City Park. Members present were Tisha Jackson, Jill Lager, Tawni Ellis, Jennifer Welch and Sheena Roup. Tisha called the meeting...

Fairfax Board of Aldermen meeting

The City of Fairfax Board of Aldermen held a regular meeting May 18, 2022. The meeting was called to order by Tabitha Wintz, alderman, at 6:34 p.m. Also in attendance were:. Kristi Duering, Shannon Long, and Debra Wyatt, aldermen; Lori Helfers, City Clerk; and Danny Kemerling, Treasurer. The tentative agenda...
FAIRFAX, MO
Atchison County Commission

The Atchison County Commission met Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Present were: Presiding Commissioner Curtis Livengood, South District Commissioner Richard Burke, North District Commissioner Jim Quimby, and Susette Taylor, Clerk of the Commission. Presiding Commissioner Livengood called the meeting to order. Minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved. Bills...
ATCHISON COUNTY, MO
Rotarians hear about Enel’s community support

Corey Martin was the guest speaker at the May 24, 2022, meeting of the Tarkio Rotary Club. Corey shared Enel’s philosophy of “creating shared value” to help support community projects. He explained how that program can work for Rotary and other community groups. Enel employs 20-30 people who live and work in our area. Third party contractors like Vestas and Sky Climbers have workers in the area working on the wind turbines from time to time.
TARKIO, MO
Reception for West Point graduate Shae DeRosier

The community is invited to attend an open house reception for 2nd Lt. Shae A. DeRosier Sunday, June 12, 2022, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the Tarkio First Baptist Church (20432 US Hwy. 59, Tarkio, Missouri). 2nd Lt. DeRosier graduated from West Point Military Academy Sunday, May 21, 2022, with a Bachelor of Science in Systems Engineering. He is the son of Brian and Jami DeRosier of Tarkio.
TARKIO, MO
Rock Port Alumni Banquet

Donna Lucas received an Alumni Achievement Award. Family members present, from left to right, were: front row – Dick Stephens, Dan Lucas, Ken Lucas, Donna Lucas, Jon Lucas, and Kristen Lucas; and back row – Linda Stephens, Melanie Lucas, Ben Lucas, Leah Lucas, Ryan Lucas, and Caleb Lucas.
ROCK PORT, MO
Land transfers

The following real estate transfers were recorded in the Office of Eliza Beasing, Recorder at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri:. Warranty Deed: Filed May 20, 2022, by Bonnie Avrett to Rebecca Jones and Anden Wright for Lots 10, 9, and 8, Block 10, Rankin Place Addition, Tarkio, Missouri.
ROCK PORT, MO
Tarkio R-I Board of Education meeting

The Tarkio R-I Board of Education met May 18, 2022, at Tarkio High School. Board president Garrett Wood called the meeting to order at 7:00 p.m. Board members in attendance were Jamie Barnett, Sam Hannah, Josh Wright and Brooke Vette. Chris Yates and Heather Olson were absent. Others in attendance were Tarkio R-I Superintendent Carrie Livengood, board secretary Lanette Hogue, Tarkio Elementary Principal and Tarkio R-I Special Education Director Kari Taylor, and Tarkio R-I teachers and staff members Renee Hull, Markie Sundermann, and Dallas Prather.
TARKIO, MO
Rock Port elementary awards assembly

Students selected for the Principal’s Art Gallery were: Archer Meyerkorth, fourth grade; Kennedi Seiter, sixth grade; Jessa Geib, sixth grade; and Jaylee Hudson, kindergarten. Adriana Wallace, Jaecy-Mae Makings, and Isabella Kroeger were just a few of the top readers in the elementary. Sixth graders receiving the President’s Award for...
ROCK PORT, MO
Cowboy Church

The Linden Christian Church will hold its annual Cowboy Church service Sunday, June 5, 2022. Sunday School is at 9:00 a.m., with church meetin’ at 10:00 a.m. Cowboys, cowgirls, everyone country at heart, and horse riders are welcome. There will be hay bales fer sittin’ or bring your own lawn chair for the meetin’ (outdoors, weather permittin’). Chuckwagon chow, trail ride and other fun games will follow the preachin’.
ROCK PORT, MO
State Tech announces Dean’s List

State Technical College of Missouri recently announced May 2022 students who achieved the Dean’s List during the spring semester. Atchison County students named to the Dean’s List were: Garrett Sheldon and Ty Sheldon, Fairfax, Missouri; and Treyton Peshek, Rock Port, Missouri.
ATCHISON COUNTY, MO
Memorial Day services honor fallen heroes

Bill Heitman gives the orders for the Honor Guard. The Honor Guard stands at attention at the Fairfax City Park. Tim Morehouse, commander of the Allen-Schiffern American Legion Post #199 of Tarkio, welcomed everyone to the annual Memorial Day services. Tim also read the meaning of the Battle Cross. Pastor...
TARKIO, MO
BVT celebrating 55 seasons this summer

The Brownville Village Theatre (BVT) celebrates 55 seasons this summer!. BVT is proud to produce four plays and one musical, running June 10 through August 14. One of Nebraska’s oldest repertory theatres, the Brownville Village Theatre is a true repertory theatre, rehearsing and performing shows simultaneously, and never performing the same show back-to-back. The theatre is in the charming arts and culture village of Brownville, Nebraska, a beautiful escape in rural southeast Nebraska. The theatre’s home is over a century old and was formerly the Brownville Christian Church. Annually, the theatre brings over 3,000 audience members locally and throughout the Midwest to Brownville.
BROWNVILLE, NE
Anderson named the 2022-23 Marching Indians’ drum major

Senior Faith Anderson has been selected as the Tarkio High School Marching Indians’ drum major for the 2022-23 school year. The Marching Indians’ parade song will be Led Zeppelin’s “Immigrant Song.” Drumline and colorguard camp will be held August 8 and 9 from 12:00 noon to 2:00 p.m. The full band, drumline, and colorguard camp will be held August 15 and 16 from 12:00 noon to 2:00 p.m. (Tarkio Music Facebook photo)
TARKIO, MO
William L. Runkles 1947-2022

William L. “Bill” Runkles, age 74 of Nebraska City, Nebraska, passed away on Monday, May 23, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Bill was born on June 23, 1947, in Auburn, Nebraska, the son of William H. and Dorothy J. (Sheckler) Runkles. He attended school at Peru Prep where he graduated high school and then attended Peru State College where he received a Bachelor of Education Degree. He later furthered his education at Northwest Missouri State University where he received his Masters in Science Education.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
Driver receives minor injuries in car wreck

A one-vehicle accident sent a local driver to the hospital with minor injuries on Sunday, May 29, 2022, in Atchison County. A 2006 Nissan Murano, driven by Destany M. Mass, 25, of Rock Port, Missouri, was heading northbound on Hwy. 59 when the vehicle traveled off the east side of the roadway at 5:20 a.m., one mile south of Fairfax, Missouri. The Nissan returned to the roadway, overcorrected, traveled off the west side of the roadway, struck an embankment, overturned, and came to rest on its wheels facing northeast.
ATCHISON COUNTY, MO
THS students and staff honored at awards assembly

Aaron Schlueter and Sophia Martin were named Mr. and Miss THS at the Tarkio High School awards assembly May 13, 2022. Kaylin Merriweather and Sophia Martin were named Outstanding Senior Athletes at the THS awards assembly May 13, 2022. The Tarkio High School Awards Assembly was held Friday, May 13,...
TARKIO, MO
Rock Port Spring Sports Athletic Banquet

Rock Port Blue Jay Baseball Team members who were in attendance at the athletic banquet and honored for their baseball season accomplishments were, from left to right: front row – Zane Cook, Colten Stevens, Phillip Herron, and Jarrett Hunter; middle row – Malachi Skillen, Corbyn Jakub, Ozey Hurst, Brogan Krutz, Micah Makings, and Tyler Cook; and back row – Trulin Pankau, Cade Makings, Carter Gebhards, Bannack Skillen, Bracton Cook, and Aricin Weber.
ROCK PORT, MO
Hay Day with Jesus!

The Tarkio First Baptist Church will be holding Vacation Bible School on Sunday, June 5, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. for children ages four through entering fifth grade. Lunch and snacks will be provided. Families of those participating are welcome to stay for the regular worship service, which starts at 9:00 a.m.
TARKIO, MO
State Champ Jenkins breaks school’s discus record

Rock Port Lady Blue Jay Rylee Jenkins, recent Class 1 Missouri State Discus Champion, broke the Rock Port discus throw record with a throw of 132’11 3/4”. Her new record is now on the school’s track record board.
ROCK PORT, MO
EA cheerleaders honored

The 2021 East Atchison Football Cheerleaders were, from left to right, Dalaynie Drummond, Kierra McDonald, Kendal Straub, Tessa Rolf, Charlie Smith, Josie King, Haley Garrison, Jaden Gooden, and Katie Hall. Teagen Wennihan is not pictured. (Cheer Sponsor Erica Taylor photos) The 2021-22 East Atchison Basketball Cheerleaders were, from left to...
ATCHISON COUNTY, MO

