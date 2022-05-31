Rock Port Park Board

The Brownville Village Theatre (BVT) celebrates 55 seasons this summer!. BVT is proud to produce four plays and one musical, running June 10 through August 14. One of Nebraska’s oldest repertory theatres, the Brownville Village Theatre is a true repertory theatre, rehearsing and performing shows simultaneously, and never performing the same show back-to-back. The theatre is in the charming arts and culture village of Brownville, Nebraska, a beautiful escape in rural southeast Nebraska. The theatre’s home is over a century old and was formerly the Brownville Christian Church. Annually, the theatre brings over 3,000 audience members locally and throughout the Midwest to Brownville.

BROWNVILLE, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO