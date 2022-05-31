God Bless America

Between work as a petroleum engineer and a clinical psychologist, ​photographer Chauncey Hare​ documented suburban life in the US. As well as being a revered photographer who had a 1977 solo exhibition at the Museum of Modern Art in New York, Chauncey Hare had other lives. He worked for 20 years as a petroleum engineer for Standard Oil and then retrained as a clinical psychologist, becoming a pioneer of research into the soul-crushing effects of corporate life. As well as a book called Work Abuse: How to Recognise and Survive It, he was perhaps most famous for a series of portraits of young American families in their mod-con homes, strangely isolated with their white goods, and a related series of pictures of men and women in open-plan offices, wondering quite what they were doing there.

