Massachusetts COVID-19 Weekend Report: 6 new deaths, 7,029 new cases

BOSTON ( WWLP ) – State public health officials reported 6 new confirmed deaths and 7,029 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Due to Memorial Day on Monday, Tuesday’s COVID-19 report of cases and testing is a combination of Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday’s data .

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 2,837

5-9 years: 2,428

10-14 years: 2,569

15-19 years: 2,823

20-29 years: 8,906

30-39 years: 8,163

40-49 years: 6,579

50-59 years: 6,425

60-69 years: 5,098

70-79 years: 2,816

80+ years: 1,807

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 94,631 new tests were performed with an overall of 45,156,597 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests : A total of 12,863 new individuals have tested positive with 4,917,978 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 7.66%

Hospitalizations:

There are 676 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 80 patients that are in intensive care units, 31 patients intubated, 424 (63%) patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated and 228 (34%) patients were hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 7,029

Total Cases: 1,717,970

New Deaths: 6

Total Deaths: 19,410

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 730

Total Cases: 152,866

New Deaths: 14

Total Deaths: 1,184

Vaccinations:

Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,387,776

Booster doses administered: 3,061,460

COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:

10.8% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.

0.17% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.

0.06% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 578

Total Confirmed Cases: 143,337

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,818

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 169

Total Confirmed Cases: 32,330

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 359

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 60

Total Confirmed Cases: 11,860

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 144

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 213

Total Confirmed Cases: 27,853

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 386

Higher Education:

There are 1,341 new cases in the last week with a total of 96,309 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 37,915 new tests reported with a total of 15,967,908.

