ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts COVID-19 Weekend Report: 6 new deaths, 7,029 new cases

By Nick DeGray
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QALT4_0fw99FYp00

BOSTON ( WWLP ) – State public health officials reported 6 new confirmed deaths and 7,029 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Due to Memorial Day on Monday, Tuesday’s COVID-19 report of cases and testing is a combination of Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday’s data .

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

  • 0-4 years: 2,837
  • 5-9 years: 2,428
  • 10-14 years: 2,569
  • 15-19 years: 2,823
  • 20-29 years: 8,906
  • 30-39 years: 8,163
  • 40-49 years: 6,579
  • 50-59 years: 6,425
  • 60-69 years: 5,098
  • 70-79 years: 2,816
  • 80+ years: 1,807

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 94,631 new tests were performed with an overall of 45,156,597 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests : A total of 12,863 new individuals have tested positive with 4,917,978 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 7.66%

Hospitalizations:

There are 676 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 80 patients that are in intensive care units, 31 patients intubated, 424 (63%) patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated and 228 (34%) patients were hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

  • New Cases: 7,029
  • Total Cases: 1,717,970
  • New Deaths: 6
  • Total Deaths: 19,410

Probable COVID-19 Cases

  • New Cases: 730
  • Total Cases: 152,866
  • New Deaths: 14
  • Total Deaths: 1,184

Vaccinations:

  • Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,387,776
  • Booster doses administered: 3,061,460

COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:

  • 10.8% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.
  • 0.17% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.
  • 0.06% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.

Hampden County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 578
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 143,337
  • New Deaths: 1
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,818

Hampshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 169
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 32,330
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 359

Franklin County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 60
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 11,860
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 144

Berkshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 213
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 27,853
  • New Deaths: 1
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 386

MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard

Higher Education:

There are 1,341 new cases in the last week with a total of 96,309 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 37,915 new tests reported with a total of 15,967,908.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 1

Related
WBEC AM

Watch Out: Doing This in Massachusetts Hospitals is Illegal

We have been having a chuckle looking at some oddball Massachusetts laws that are still in effect today. Many of these laws don't make a whole lot of sense and it's hard to believe that they became laws in the first place. For example, three of the head-scratching Massachusetts laws we looked at include the following:
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nbcboston.com

Mass. Reports 2,561 New COVID Cases Thursday

Massachusetts health officials reported 2,561 new COVID-19 cases and 24 new deaths Thursday. In total, there have been 1,722,244 cases and 19,462 deaths since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The state reported 696 people hospitalized for COVID-19 as of Thursday's data release, with 243 being primary cases. Of the...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Coronavirus
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Health
WCVB

Here's why Massachusetts emergency rooms are now at record capacity

WEYMOUTH, Mass. — Emergency rooms in Massachusetts are more crowded than ever before, according to local doctors. Dr. Jason Tracy, chief of emergency medicine at South Shore Health in Weymouth, said volumes at his ER are the worst they've ever been. "We have about 70 beds in our emergency...
WEYMOUTH, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Age Group
WNAW

Who Can Legally Drive a Boat in Massachusetts?

We're getting into the season where summer activities will be in full swing and there are plenty of these activities to do in Berkshire County. Whether it's swimming, hiking, camping, or being involved in a number of sports, Berkshire County summers are in a word, FUN! You can partake in these activities all throughout the Berkshires including Pittsfield, Williamstown, North Adams, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, Stockbridge, and everywhere in between.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WWLP

Legislature’s approach to east-west rail authority remains clouded

A passenger rail extension into western Massachusetts looms as one of the most impactful projects on the table now that Gov. Charlie Baker and federal officials have identified a "path forward" for it, but lawmakers still will not say what -- if anything -- they will do in the next two months to get the idea off the ground.
BOSTON, MA
WWLP

WWLP

22K+
Followers
17K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy