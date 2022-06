William L. “Bill” Runkles, age 74 of Nebraska City, Nebraska, passed away on Monday, May 23, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Bill was born on June 23, 1947, in Auburn, Nebraska, the son of William H. and Dorothy J. (Sheckler) Runkles. He attended school at Peru Prep where he graduated high school and then attended Peru State College where he received a Bachelor of Education Degree. He later furthered his education at Northwest Missouri State University where he received his Masters in Science Education.

