Attend the Wheaton Downtown Study Open House on June 14 and join the first virtual Visioning Workshop for the Fairland and Briggs Chaney Master Plan on June 27. The Montgomery County Planning Board has announced the June 2022 calendar of events and meetings. All persons attending Planning Board meetings in person at M-NCPPC’s Wheaton Headquarters (2425 Reedie Drive, Wheaton, MD 20902) must be vaccinated, must sign up in advance, and may be required to show proof of vaccination. Those who participate are expected to observe general rules of decorum and address only the issues relevant to the decision before the Planning Board.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO