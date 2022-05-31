ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Johns, MI

St. Johns Police Chief on leave, department evaluating work environment

By Jake Draugelis
WILX-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - The St. Johns Police Chief is on administrative leave. City Manager Dave Kudwa confirmed Tuesday to News 10 that St. Johns Police Chief David Kirk has been on leave since April 14. “Chief Kirk’s leave was...

www.wilx.com

