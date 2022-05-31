ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Racine, WI

Tax hike? Racine will ask voters for $2M for 11 new officers

By Rebecca Klopf
 3 days ago
Racine leaders will ask voters to raise their taxes to pay for more police in a referendum on the August ballot.

It is something at least three other southeast Wisconsin cities either approved or are considering.

"We have seen a spike in violent crime,” said Racine Mayor Corey Mason.

TMJ4
Racine Mayor Corey Mason speaks with TMJ4 News reporter Rebecca Klopf in the Common Council chambers.

The solution from the City of Racine is to hire 11 more police officers. But to do that, the city would need to raise the tax levy by $2 million and that means property taxes would increase by more than 3.5 percent.

"We are hearing that loud and clear across the community that people would like to see more public safety and that includes additional police officers. But people want a holistic approach. They just don't want to see more arrests for the sake of arrests. They want to be safe and want to know violent crime will decrease, so that means more police where needed and that also means investing in prevention,” said Mayor Mason.

Racine isn't alone. Kenosha is asking voters a similar question on the August primary ballot. The city wants $2.5 million to add 16 additional police and firefighters.

Racine PD

During the April election, both Pleasant Prairie and Butler approved referendums. Pleasant Prairie voters approved $1.6 million to hire 16 police, firefighters and public safety employees. In Butler, voters said yes to a $140,000 referendum. It will be used to hire one additional police officer.

Rob Henken, the president of the on-partisan group Wisconsin Policy Forum, says this could be just the start of these types of referendums.

“They [municipalities] have been faced with these stringent levy limits, year after year after year for more than a decade. They are having enough difficulty, particularly in a time of high inflation, just accommodating their general costs to continue while staying within these levy limits. To the extent that they deem it necessary to add staff, that is what is requiring them to go to the voters, because they simply do not have the capacity under the living limits, unless they want to make cuts to other types of local government services,” said Henken.

TMJ4
Robert Hayes, Racine voter

However, some Racine voters have serious questions about simply increasing the number of police.

"If you get people trained to go out with mental health issues, cause everybody that is arrested, some of them need mental health help. If you are doing something of that particular level, I could understand that. But just for police officers on the street, I don't get it,” said voter Robert Hayes.

The Racine Common Council will have to approve putting the referendum question to add police officers on the ballot.

The meeting was Tuesday evening. The Common Council approved putting the referendum on the August ballot.

Comments / 7

Facts Only
3d ago

We don't need more cops when the DA won't prosecute the criminals that get caught.

Reply(1)
5
Guest
3d ago

Criminal court is a revolving door. Need stiffer jail time, using a gun in a criminal act automatic 5 years extra jail time

Reply(1)
2
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Burlington police records concerns

BURLINGTON, Wis. - Wrestling over records, the Racine County district attorney doubles down after reports she's directing police departments to limit the release of public information. Tricia Hanson says the departments are acting lawfully in protecting information related to criminal investigations. Hanson responded to an article published in the Racine...
BURLINGTON, WI
Urban Milwaukee

Embezzlement, Misconduct Trial Scheduled For Chantia Lewis

Alderwoman Chantia Lewis‘ legal team has until June 16 to reach a plea deal with the Milwaukee County District Attorney. Lewis was first charged in September with four felony charges, including misconduct in public office, embezzlement and falsifying campaign finance reports, and one misdemeanor, theft by fraud. A complaint filed by the District Attorney’s office says she defrauded the City of Milwaukee and campaign donors of $21,666.70.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Racine County Eye

2022 Racine County Farmers Market Guide

Wisconsin is home to some of the best farmers markets. It’s officially that time of the year when you can trade shopping at a grocery store for strolling the streets. It’s time to shop the season’s freshest produce, support a local artist, buy a loaf of freshly baked bread, and enjoy the variety of sellers and products found at the farmers markets in Racine County. Now is your chance to find produce grown in your neighbor’s backyard, purchase soaps made in houses near yours, and have the chance to connect with fellow community members.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
Wisconsin Examiner

Activists worry as Milwaukee inches closer to hosting the Republican convention

On Wednesday Milwaukee city council unanimously approved a contract to host the 2024 Republican National Convention (RNC). The vote  secures a second chance for Milwaukee to host a major political convention after the disappointment of hosting the 2020 Democratic National Convention (DNC), which was dramatically scaled back because of the COVID-19 pandemic If Milwaukee were […] The post Activists worry as Milwaukee inches closer to hosting the Republican convention appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
MILWAUKEE, WI
KAAL-TV

Police: 2 people shot in Wisconsin cemetery shooting

RACINE, Wis. (AP) - Two people were shot at a cemetery south of Milwaukee on Thursday, police said. Racine police described the shooting as a "critical" incident and urged people to stay away. Police said multiple shots were fired in the direction of a funeral service Thursday afternoon. Sgt. Kristi...
RACINE, WI
Comments / 0

Community Policy