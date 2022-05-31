Barry Co. Sheriff asks if you recognize this Porch Pirate

Video screenshot from Barry County Sheriff’s office release regarding Monett area porch pirate.

It shows a video clip of a man with a cigarette in his mouth, walk onto a porch, grab the recently delivered boxes. Then walk off into the distance.

GUIDELINES FOR POSTING

EVERY POST MUST HAVE A PICTURE OR VIDEO

WHAT was stolen

was stolen WHERE it was stolen from

it was stolen from WHAT occurred when stolen

occurred when stolen WHAT police dept have you reported

police dept have you reported PHOTO If you don’t have a pic of what was stolen, google image search, something that looks similar, post that and say, it looks similar to … This group is a community action group created and sponsored by @JoplinNewsFirst

The stolen item needs to be reported to a police agency before they are posted in the group.

Do you have security footage? Please post footage/pics.

UPDATES: If something is recovered or there are updates on your items stolen please update our original post in a timely manner.

Stay with Joplin News First on KOAM News Now and join Joplin Area Stolen Items to be a part of the community against crime. Scroll below to sign up for our JLNews1st email list so you don’t miss a story.

QUICK BIT LINKS to MORE JLNews1st:

• Neosho man drowns on Elk River BIT.ly/3GxdD3s

• Boat capsizes on Lake of the Ozarks BIT.ly/3GxpSNt

• 4-State Moto Complex Motocross BIT.ly/3lRMkYe

• MedFlight takes off from SEK crash BIT.ly/3a3tTx4

FOLLOW OUR SOCIALS, SEE NEWS WHILE YOU SURF…