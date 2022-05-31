ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joplin, MO

Barry Co. Sheriff asks if you recognize this Porch Pirate

By Shannon Becker
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KWRlj_0fw98Loy00
Video screenshot from Barry County Sheriff’s office release regarding Monett area porch pirate.

It shows a video clip of a man with a cigarette in his mouth, walk onto a porch, grab the recently delivered boxes. Then walk off into the distance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uuRYI_0fw98Loy00

GUIDELINES FOR POSTING

  • EVERY POST MUST HAVE A PICTURE OR VIDEO
  • WHAT was stolen
  • WHERE it was stolen from
  • WHAT occurred when stolen
  • WHAT police dept have you reported
  • PHOTO If you don’t have a pic of what was stolen, google image search, something that looks similar, post that and say, it looks similar to … This group is a community action group created and sponsored by @JoplinNewsFirst

The stolen item needs to be reported to a police agency before they are posted in the group.

Do you have security footage? Please post footage/pics.

UPDATES: If something is recovered or there are updates on your items stolen please update our original post in a timely manner.

Stay with Joplin News First on KOAM News Now and join Joplin Area Stolen Items to be a part of the community against crime. Scroll below to sign up for our JLNews1st email list so you don’t miss a story.

QUICK BIT LINKS to MORE JLNews1st:

• Neosho man drowns on Elk River BIT.ly/3GxdD3s

• Boat capsizes on Lake of the Ozarks BIT.ly/3GxpSNt

• 4-State Moto Complex Motocross BIT.ly/3lRMkYe

• MedFlight takes off from SEK crash BIT.ly/3a3tTx4

FOLLOW OUR SOCIALS, SEE NEWS WHILE YOU SURF…

Comments / 0

Related
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Three inmates escape the Barry Co. Jail at Cassville, Mo.; Sheriff says they should be considered armed and dangerous

CASSVILLE, Mo. – Three inmates escaped custody of the Barry County jail at Cassville, Mo. in the early morning hours of Friday, June 3, 2022. Lance Justin Stephens, 29, was being held on drug charges and unlawful use of a weapon with a $75,000 bond. Matthew Allen Crawford, 29, was being held on failure to appear charges of Felony Stealing...
CASSVILLE, MO
columbusnews-report.com

Aggravated assault arrest made by CKSO

On May 28 Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a reported dispute, which had occurred at a home outside of Baxter Springs. During their investigation, deputies learned a man had allegedly approached two other men while they were on their own property, pointed a handgun at them and threatened them. The suspect however, had fled prior to law enforcement being notified. Cherokee County…
CHEROKEE COUNTY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Joplin, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Joplin, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
City
Neosho, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pirate#Crime#Police Dept#Barry Co#Koam News Now#Joplin Area Stolen Items#Moto Complex Motocross
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Instagram
KOLR10 News

Investigation launched into deadly shooting in Mansfield, Missouri

WRIGHT COUNTY, Mo. — Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting in Mansfield, Missouri, Wednesday, June 1. At approximately 10:22 a.m. deputies were dispatched to a property on State Highway B for a possible gunshot wound.  When deputies arrived they discovered a man later identified as Zachery Owens, with a gunshot. EMS performed CPR on Zachery, […]
MANSFIELD, MO
kwos.com

Woman involved in a deadly crash will hear her sentence

The Springfield woman who was found guilty after leaving the scene of a fatal Cole County accident will be sentenced this month. Haily Crabtree was convicted of driving off from a Highway – 50 crash that killed bicyclist Eric Krauter in 2019. She was acquitted on manslaughter charges. She told investigators she didn’t stop because she was scared.
COLE COUNTY, MO
webbcity.net

WEBB CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

10:58 – I was dispatched to the station in reference to the report of a suspicious person at 1607 S. Ellis, near apartment 295. The caller reported a suspicious man may have followed her up the stairway. Sunday, May 8. 17:40 – An officer was dispatched to 1537 Anderson...
WEBB CITY, MO
KTLO

Some details released about Sunday’s water rescue at Pigeon Creek

A few details have been released about Sunday’s water rescue at Pigeon Creek on Lake Norfork that shut down State Highway 201 for a time. According to information from the Arkansas Game & Fish Commission and the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office, a 12-year-old boy was riding on a tube behind a ski boat when he was thrown from the tube. The 911 call came in at 1:40 Sunday afternoon saying they were having trouble getting the juvenile onto a pontoon to rescue him.
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin, MO
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KOAM News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Joplin, Pittsburg, and the greater four-states area.

 https://www.koamnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy