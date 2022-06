KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI — When Lindsey and T.J. Koch decided to open Gull Lake Distilling Company a few years back they hoped that they would be able fill a void in the region. “Obviously there’s a lot more breweries around Kalamazoo than there are distilleries. Breweries are kind of a dime a dozen these days,” Lindsey Koch said. “And while distilleries are starting to pop up more and more across the state, we wanted to bring a distillery to the community with a real beer garden atmosphere.”

