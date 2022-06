Business owners say police cannot prevent vandalism, break-ins, theft, threats and assaults.Businesses on Northwest 23rd Avenue in Portland say vandalism, break-ins, theft and even armed attacks are forcing them to hire armed security. Business owners say the vandalism started during the pandemic and during the riots in 2020, but never really stopped. Emily Ballis, who manages Arc'Teryx in the area, says those issues ramped up in April of 2022. Ballis explained that Arc'Teryx is about to replace a graffitied window and noted that theft has also been a problem. They've had to replace a lock four times because people keep...

PORTLAND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO