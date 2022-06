The Golden State Warriors already have the most expensive roster in NBA history. Spotrac estimates Joe Lacob's total salary cost at roughly $346 million for the season—just under $176 million in salaries and another $170 million in luxury tax payments—but if the Warriors want to keep this team together, it's only going to get pricier. Kevon Looney, Otto Porter Jr., Gary Payton II, Nemanja Bjelica and Andre Iguodala will all be free agents this offseason, and while none of the five should command particularly exorbitant deals on their own, star sixth man Jordan Poole absolutely will.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO