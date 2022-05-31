ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough, NC

Hillsborough: Memorial Day, Town Banners and A 5K Race

By Brighton McConnell
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHillsborough Mayor Jenn Weaver speaks with 97.9 The Hill’s Brighton McConnell on Tuesday,...

Conversations with the Mayors: Carrboro Celebrates Pride Despite House Bill 755

Carrboro Mayor Damon Seils spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Brighton McConnell on Thursday, June 2. This is the transcript where he discussed recent national shootings, Pride Month, and upcoming government meetings. Listen to the full interview here. Brighton McConnell: Joining me on the phone is Carrboro Mayor Damon Seils....
CARRBORO, NC
Allen Buansi Sworn in To Succeed Rep. Insko for NC House District 56

Attorney and former Chapel Hill Town Council member Allen Buansi officially became the latest state representative on Wednesday morning. Buansi was sworn into the North Carolina House of Representatives to succeed Rep. Verla Insko in District 56, which covers Chapel Hill and Carrboro. The ceremony followed Buansi’s appointment to the role and primary election win in May.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Longtime N.C. Rep. Grier Martin resigning from office

Martin was first elected to the 34th District in the House in 2004 after defeating incumbent Republican Don Munford. He was scheduled to face off in the November General Election against Republican candidate Ashley Seshul. Longtime N.C. Rep. Grier Martin, D-Wake, is resigning from office effective July 8. The announcement...
POLITICS
On Air Today: Carolina Blood Drive!

Aaron speaks with Garrett Reid of the American Red Cross about the upcoming Carolina Blood Drive, Tuesday, June 7, at the Smith Center. Visit RedCrossBlood.org and use the sponsor code UNC to schedule an appointment. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Weekend Around The Hill: June 3-5!

June 3, 6:30 a.m. — 8:30 p.m. Looking for a night out good for the whole family? Carrboro Town Commons is hosting another Freight Train Blues concert on Friday, June 3rd to honor the legacy of blue’s legend Elizabeth ‘Libba’ Cotten and her wide-reaching impact on American popular culture. Bluegrass duo Larry Bellorín and Joe Troop are performing along with La Banda de Los Guanajuatenses. To learn more about the Freight Train Blues lineup this Friday and about Elizabeth Cotten, click here.
PITTSBORO, NC
‘I Need Legislators to Make a Change’: CHCCS Superintendent Hamlett on School Safety

After last week’s mass shooting in Texas, everyone’s thoughts are focused on our schools. How do we keep them safe? How do we help students – and teachers and staff – process their own feelings? And how can we make our schools a place where learning can take precedence, where everyone can feel safe and secure without the building having to be a fortress?
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Raleigh-to-Richmond rail line gets a $58 million boost from the feds

Development of a high-speed rail line connecting Raleigh, North Carolina, to Richmond, Virginia, has been in the works for more than a decade, but the project is picking up the pace. The federal government is putting another $58 million to continue work on the route connecting the two capital cities.
RALEIGH, NC
Johnston County Native Named ECPPS School Superintendent

ELIZABETH CITY – The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education announced the selection and election of Dr. Keith Parker as the next superintendent of the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools (ECPPS). Dr. Parker will take office on July 1, 2022. Dr. Parker is a native of Four Oaks and a 2004...
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
Penny for Your Thoughts: To Hug or Not to Hug

After two years of non-human contact, we are learning how to greet each other again and it can be quite awkward. At the onset of the pandemic, we were told to maintain a six-foot distance when in public spaces such as the grocery store or outside on walkways. How did one figure out what six feet actually was? I used the “Joey Ramone” rule, I know half the people reading this will get that. Chapel Hill created more space, using the actual street downtown because the current sidewalk space could not comfortably accommodate outside dining and pedestrians at the same time while maintaining a safe distance. Walking was a good way to be outside, get your steps in and stay clear of others. More space for people, less space for cars. Different column.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Out at dinner, Nash County teen saves restaurant employee’s life

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - What started out as a completely normal family dinner in early May soon turned into a test of skill and bravery for one Nash County student. When gunshots flew across a Chili’s restaurant in Rocky Mount on May 6th, 17-year-old Mariah Poland did what most people couldn’t: she sprung into action to save a life.
NASH COUNTY, NC
House Bill seeks to promote diversity in Pickleball

A member of the North Carolina House of Representatives has proposed a bill that would allocate $10,112 from the general fund to NC State University’s College of Natural Resources in order to promote diversity in the game of Pickleball. The bill, H.B. 1073, seeks to fund a pilot program...
WAKE COUNTY, NC

