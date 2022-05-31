Hillsborough: Memorial Day, Town Banners and A 5K Race

After two years of non-human contact, we are learning how to greet each other again and it can be quite awkward. At the onset of the pandemic, we were told to maintain a six-foot distance when in public spaces such as the grocery store or outside on walkways. How did one figure out what six feet actually was? I used the “Joey Ramone” rule, I know half the people reading this will get that. Chapel Hill created more space, using the actual street downtown because the current sidewalk space could not comfortably accommodate outside dining and pedestrians at the same time while maintaining a safe distance. Walking was a good way to be outside, get your steps in and stay clear of others. More space for people, less space for cars. Different column.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 7 HOURS AGO