JACKSONVILLE, Fla — FreedomVanGo found its niche just before COVID hit and unlike other businesses, owner Grant Wilson says they thrived. "So many companies were pushing remote... and people realized you don’t have to be at home to work. You can travel, take your kids, take your husband, take your dogs, do whatever you want and go travel and work while you're doing," Wilson said.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO