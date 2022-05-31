ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'What a Relief: The Art of Salley Mavor' exhibit opens

By Portsmouth Herald
Portsmouth Herald
Portsmouth Herald
 3 days ago
KENNEBUNK, Maine – The Brick Store Museum’s new exhibition, “What a Relief: The Art of Salley Mavor” will open June 7. Award-winning artist Salley Mavor has spent four decades developing her signature style and working methods, carving out her own niche within the children’s book world and the fiber art community. Her work ranges from three-dimensional sculptural illustrations to satirical political commentary in stop-motion videos. The exhibition at the Museum is the first retrospective of Salley’s lifetime of work. The exhibition will run through Sept.11.

Visitors to the exhibition can expect to find four galleries of Salley’s work ranging across 40 years of her career in sculptural needlework. Salley has illustrated 11 picture books, including Pocketful of Posies and most recently My Bed: Enchanting Ways to Fall Asleep Around the World in 2020. The artist will visit the Museum on June 25 for a book signing and opening celebration during the Museum’s Dessert Bazaar.

The Brick Store Museum is open six days per week, closed only Mondays. Please visit www.brickstoremuseum.org for updated hours and directions. Admission is $5 per person and free for Museum Members.

Community Policy