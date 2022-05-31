ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Falcons Ex John Cominsky Claimed By NFC North Team: Details

By Jeremy Brener
Falcon Report
 3 days ago

The former Falcons defensive end was waived last week.

The Atlanta Falcons waived three-year veteran defensive end John Cominsky last week, but the former D-II athlete found his second NFL home Tuesday afternoon.

A source has told Falcon Report that the Detroit Lions have claimed Cominsky off waivers.

In a corresponding move, the Lions cut veteran placekicker Aldrick Rosas.

Cominsky was drafted in the fourth round by the Falcons in the 2019 NFL Draft. He played sparingly as a rookie in 2019, but was a legitimate part of the pass rush rotation in 2020. He played in 13 of 16 games, starting one of them and recovered a fumble.

In 2020, Cominsky played in 44 percent of the team's defensive snaps, but that playing time decreased heavily in 2021. Cominsky played in just four games, logging 13 snaps on defense and spending most weeks as a healthy scratch.

Cominsky, who turns 27 this November, is still very young and in the final year of his rookie deal, prompting a team like the Lions to give him a shot heading into training camp.

As for the Falcons , the team will look to replace Cominsky's production with some younger faces, including rookie pass rushers Arnold Ebiketie and DeAngelo Malone. They will be joined in the defensive line rotation with veterans Grady Jarrett, Marlon Davidson and Ta'Quon Graham.

With Cominsky no longer in Atlanta, the only rookies from the 2019 draft class that are still on the roster are fifth-round running back Qadree Ollison and first-round offensive linemen Chris Lindstrom and Kaleb McGary.

