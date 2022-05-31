ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

The second coming: Aurora's longtime police chief returns in interim role

By Julia Cardi julia.cardi@gazette.com
 3 days ago

The longtime Aurora police chief who led the department through the 2012 theater massacre once again wears an Aurora PD badge in an interim role while the city searches for a new chief.

Dan Oates, who led the department from 2005 to 2014, takes the helm amid a period of turmoil in the Aurora Police Department, nearly two months after former Chief Vanessa Wilson was fired.

Aurora Police Department interim police chief Dan Oates speaks about his role with the department on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at the Aurora Police Department Headquarters in Aurora, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette) Timothy Hurst

Oates has a few key tasks in the next several months during his role as interim chief: Making sure the Police Department progresses in meeting terms of a consent decree with the state for systemic reforms and helping Aurora take steps to address rising crime.

Oates previously said the “roadmap” provided by the consent agreement, intended among other things to create more diversity in hiring and address patterns of bias and excessive force in encounters with the public, is the best way to repair the Police Department’s image.

He wrote an opinion piece for The Washington Post in 2020 saying the public needs to use its voting power to make changes to police discipline processes if it deems them necessary, in the context of what Oates says are inhibitors to discipline in appeal processes favorable to police officers and powerful unions.

After departing Aurora in 2014, Oates served as Miami Beach’s police chief until 2019, when he retired from policing. Since then he has worked as a law enforcement and security consultant.

He sat down with The Denver Gazette to talk about the necessity of having a multipronged approach to reducing crime, police response to mass shootings and the op-ed. The interview has been condensed and lightly edited for clarity.

You're taking on a department that is facing a really different set of challenges than what you left several years ago. There has been a lot of internal strife recently, as well as a challenge of rebuilding trust with the community right now. What drew you to take this appointment again?

The short answer is I love this city and I love this department. I had eight-and-a-half great years here. We raised our kids in Aurora; my wife and I love this place. And I've told everyone it really surprised me when my wife actually said to me, ‘How can you say no?’ when I was asked to come back, because this city has given so much to us. And I cherish my time in this department.

It's gone through a really difficult time the last couple of years, but it’s still fundamentally a great department. I've been on the ground here for five days. I worked Thursday and Friday and then spent the weekend with officers, on roll calls and I went out on the street operation.

Admittedly 50% of (the officers) are gone and retired and replaced by young officers, but it's very affirming to spend time with cops who want to do good police work. And that's what this place is full of, and it's sort of reenergized me. My three years of semi-retirement, not running police departments and doing consulting, it's refreshing to be back here.

After 18 years as a police chief, and going to three agencies that needed some reform, I think I have a lot to contribute.

One thing that is on a lot of people's minds is rising crime. And as I'm sure you know, the factors that affect crime rates are always a mix of different factors, both local and higher-level macro factors. So can you just tell me about how do you suss out what the Police Department can do to try and reduce crime?

(There) are so many factors that go into crime, starting with our education system; our health care system; our resources or lack thereof with regard to mental health and drug treatment; the criminal justice ecosystem, which has been incredibly disrupted by COVID.

We're climbing out of that mess as a country, and that has affected (crime) rates. And there's an assumption in the community that primarily the cops address crime, and what we have to do as an entire community is address crime. So in that environment, I've got to do the best I can with the resources we have. We're down about 50 officers right now because of hiring challenges.

So I've got a couple of ideas up my sleeve. I need to spend a couple of weeks with the organization, with leaders and with the rank-and-file (officers) talking to them about ideas. I've got to talk to the community. I've got to talk to my leadership, the manager and the deputy city manager and see what we come up with.

As an example, we have a very significant auto theft problem here right now. Way more cars are being stolen than when I left here in 2014, and a lot of those cars are being used to commit violent crimes, because anytime someone wants to commit a crime, they have to get to and from the scene.

I just came back from two trips for my consulting work, before I came here, to Baltimore and Milwaukee. Same problem in those two cities, where a lot of the violence is associated with a stolen car. So maybe if we can do something to do more around stolen cars, we can make a difference. And so I've got some ideas and strategies with regard to that.

One thing that you mentioned in the op-ed that you wrote in The Washington Post a couple of years ago was that several of the decisions that you made to fire officers ultimately were not upheld when they were appealed. And that seemed to be something that really changed when Vanessa Wilson was chief. A lot of the disciplinary decisions that she made, if not all of them, were ultimately upheld on appeal. And I'm curious if you have any thoughts about if anything fundamentally changed in those intervening years to produce those differences.

The one thing I'm aware of is that the membership in the Civil Service Commission changed. I struggled the eight years I was here around issues of discipline.

And the larger point of that Washington Post article was, America is clamoring for reform of police departments. Police chiefs are clamoring for reform of police departments. One of the biggest ways you mold a police department to be responsive to the community, and to perform at the highest level and do so constitutionally and ethically, is by disciplining cops who engage in misconduct. And the point of that article was we've created an America — through state law, city charters, contracts, based on my experience of working in four cities in four states — (where there) are inhibitors to chiefs holding police officers accountable for misconduct.

And that can be changed by the democratic process. And that's what I was advocating for. And I wrote that piece at the height of the (movement about), what are we going to do about American policing after George Floyd, that period of hyper-criticism? It’s amazing if you go to a police chief's conference and you sit and you listen to police chiefs talk about their challenges around holding cops accountable.

And on that same note, do you have any anticipation that comments in that op-ed might lead to any discord among union leadership or among your officers? How would you address that?

Well, the short answer is no for two reasons. I'm off to a really good start with the two union leaders here. They seemed to embrace the fact that I was back.

And No. 2, I can only be myself. The same conversations that I had with the Post reporter, I would have today with any member of this department or any member of the union leadership.

I think I was known during my time here as being reasonably fair, but holding cops accountable for misconduct. And the union has a role in that, and we shouldn't diminish that. Cops have rights, and the union exists in part to protect the cops’ rights.

But the nature of how serious discipline is meted out here in this city is that I am not the final arbiter. I make a decision and then I have to defend that decision in front of the Civil Service Commission.

So after 40 years in the business and 18-plus years as a police chief, I’m completely secure in my ability to make decisions around discipline and defend them to anybody, including police officers.

Obviously, one of the biggest things you handled during your first tenure was the Aurora theater massacre. And police response to this kind of tragedy is in the spotlight after what happened in Texas just last week. Are there any reflections you would like to share on responding to this kind of thing, especially since (police response in) Colorado was really in the spotlight as well after the Columbine massacre?

The two most important things you have to do on a response are eliminate the threat and take care of the victims. That's it. It's as simple as that. And until you eliminate the threat, there could be more victims.

What's troubling is how the threat has evolved. I'm not sure, but I think our shooter might have been the first to have body armor. So the tactics have evolved. And now every shooter seems to have body armor and an AR.

Now 10 years later, these things are happening with such frequency. The other thing about our shooting was, at the time these things were still fairly rare. And the tactics of these folks have evolved.

And so go to the threat, eliminate the threat and then care for the victims. That's the message, and our training has to be focused on that. And obviously there are a lot of nuances and details (around) that. You know, how do you get into a school before the doors are locked? How do you remove the wounded as quickly as possible from the scene if the threat is still live at the scene? Those are really important nuances to police response these days.

Aurora, CO
