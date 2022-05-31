Raku’s Huey Cheng Plots New Omakase Concept

An exciting new omakase restaurant is opening up on Bleecker Street later this year.

Hirado is a brand new concept from owner Huey Cheng . Huey Cheng is a well-established New York based hospitality expert who has been behind some of the neighborhood’s most popular new spots. Huey is perhaps best known for Kura , a beloved omakase sushi concept located at 130 St Marks Place , and Raku , a popular ramen restaurant whose latest expansion was covered by yours truly . In addition, Cheng is also behind Double Chicken Please and Patisserie Fouet .

Now, Huey and his team are getting ready to develop a brand new restaurant called Hirado. Cheng describes Hirado as an “underrated Japanese hideaway restaurant” that will serve elevated “Omakase-only sushi and kitchen dishes.” Hirado will be opening up at 357 Bleecker Street , which formerly housed a location for Paul Smith , a popular clothing retailer from the UK.

The location is relatively intimate, which is perfect for the low-key omakase hideaway that Huey has planned. In total, the ground floor of the restaurant will offer 960 square feet of space. The space will be comprised of two five seat tables and one 10 seat sushi counter, offering enough room to seat a total of 20 guests at one time.

At the moment, Cheng and the Hirado team are currently preparing to meet with the community board to acquire a new beer and wine license for the location. They are currently proposing operating hours of 5:00 PM – 11:00 AM every day, seven days a week. beyond that, not much is known about the restaurant at this time, as Hirado is still very early into development. While you wait for updates, you can check out all of Cheng’s concepts on the website for his company Cloud Nine Hospitality.