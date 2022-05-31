ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man shot by police at Rockford Casino, officers involved in shooting identified

By Jim Hagerty, Rockford Register Star
 3 days ago
ROCKFORD — More details from last weekend's officer-involved shooting at Hard Rock Casino in Rockford emerged Tuesday.

Winnebago County State's Attorney J. Hanley said his office is assisting the Winnebago Boone Integrity Task Force, which is investigating the shooting of 51-year-old Bradley James Thompkins.

Thompkins was shot by two Rockford police officers and an off-duty Winnebago County Sheriff's deputy Saturday after he allegedly pointed a gun at the law enforcement officers in the parking lot.

Rockford crime:Rockford man accused of killing bar owner shares details of fight in new court documents

The Rockford officers involved were Dion Embrey and Jordan Black. The deputy has been identified as Giorgi Arbisi, who was working security at the casino at the time of the shooting.

Hanley said the scene unfolded about 8:30 p.m., when the Rockford Police Department received a 911 call about man with a gun outside the casino. Hanley said when officers arrived, they observed Thompkins with a gun to his head near the entry doors.

"Thompkins fired one shot in the air before lowering and pointing his weapon at officers," Hanley said. Officials said Tuesday that they do not know where Thompkins lives.

Thompkins, who was inside the casino before the shooting, was shot three times in the midsection, Hanley said. He's currently in critical condition.

The task force will investigate whether the officers involved committed a crime and whether the actions of Thompkins warrant charges, which could be filed if he recovers from his wounds.

The investigation is expected to take about four weeks. Members of the Rockford Police Department and Winnebago County Sheriff's Office will not take part in the investigation.

Jim Hagerty: jhagerty@rrstar.com; @jimhagerty

