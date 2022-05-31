Weather conditions right for brush fires erupting across Treasure Coast; hot, dry to continue

Conditions have been just right on the Treasure Coast for several brush fires over the past week — dry land and storms with low rain and a lot of lightning.

The conditions are perfect for starting a fire, meteorologists with the National Weather Service in Melbourne said Tuesday.

No one was injured and no structures were burned, Florida Forest Service officials said.

The "82nd Avenue Fire" in Indian River County near the Indian River Aerodrome fly-in neighborhood burned Friday to 11 acres before it was fully contained. Florida Forest Service officials reported there were no threats and no hazards. The Forest Service and Indian River County Fire Rescue worked that blaze with two dozers.

Fire officials determined the cause of that fire was an unauthorized burn.

St. Lucie County Fire District officials said eight fires erupted across the county Saturday and Sunday.

All but one, the largest one, have been fully contained.

The "Center Street Fire" near Berman Road & Center Street on the Okeechobee and St. Lucie County line is 80% contained as of Tuesday and is 117 acres in size.

St. Lucie County fire crews worked overnight Sunday to battle a 34-acre brush fire near the 4700th block of Indrio Road in Lakewood Park, according to Daniel Mikels, battalion chief of the St. Lucie County Fire District.

At least four fire trucks responded to the "Indrio Fire" Sunday afternoon and worked until early Monday extinguishing the blaze until it was fully contained, Mikels said.

Forest Service officials responded to two brush fires in Martin County, said Miguel Nevarez, a spokesperson with Florida Forest Service.

The "Quail Hollow Fire" at 3701 Southwest Boatramp Avenue burned half and acre and was fully contained within an hour Friday evening, caused by a lightning strike.

The "Peach Fire" burned 1 acre Friday evening at 333 Southwest Westover Court and was fully contained within about two hours. Its cause also was a lightning strike.

Storms over the weekend ignited several of the blazes firefighters took on.

"... A lot of these fires actually have been started by lightning strikes," Nevarez said. "We have been getting a few thunderstorms over the past few days and it's good to get some of that rain, but unfortunately, we've been so dry for so long that also gives potential for these wildfires to start once the lightning comes through."

Melissa Watson, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Melbourne, said incoming storms with low rainfall doesn't guarantee a high risk of fires, but may make it easier to spark one.

"Those dryer conditions are going to dry out the brush and create more of an environment that's easier for brush fires to happen," Watson said.

As we start to transition into the wet season, which begins June 1 with the onset of hurricane season, we start to get those thunder storms to form, she said.

If we don't have a lot of rain falling with those, the lightning strikes that hit the dry ground are more succeptible for starting brush fires, she said.

The Treasure Coast counties are expected to experience some of the same rain storm conditions there's been in the past week, she said.

"We are looking at kind of a similar pattern. Possible showers. The higher coverage is going to be on the west coast of Florida," Watson said.

There's a 40% to 50% chance of rain Wednesday and a 40% chance Thursday.

"There could be some areas that get 50% like southern Martin County," Watson said.

Wind may be 10 to 15 mph over the week and temperatures are expected to be in the lower 90s.

