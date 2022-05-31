This is it. The final polls to determine the last York-Adams Athletes of the Week of the 2021-22 school year.

Track and field closed its season over the weekend. Lacrosse and boys' volleyball will begin the single-elimination portion of their seasons in the coming days. And baseball and softball district champions will be crowned this week.

This is the final week we are guaranteed a variety of sports and athletes for the poll. Last week, Central York athletes Jimmy Kohr (lacrosse) and Ava Beamesderfer (softball) were the named the boys' and girls' top picks, respectively.

'So genuine:' Here's what made York County's newest Hall of Fame football coach special

Because of Memorial Day, the polls will be open from 5 p.m. Tuesday to 5 p.m. Thursday.

Trouble seeing the polls? Refresh your browser.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Vote for final GameTimePA YAIAA boys' and girls' Athlete of the Week