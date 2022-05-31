ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, PA

Vote for final GameTimePA YAIAA boys' and girls' Athlete of the Week

By Shelly Stallsmith, York Daily Record
York Daily Record
York Daily Record
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10Nepl_0fw97BWz00

This is it. The final polls to determine the last York-Adams Athletes of the Week of the 2021-22 school year.

Track and field closed its season over the weekend. Lacrosse and boys' volleyball will begin the single-elimination portion of their seasons in the coming days. And baseball and softball district champions will be crowned this week.

This is the final week we are guaranteed a variety of sports and athletes for the poll. Last week, Central York athletes Jimmy Kohr (lacrosse) and Ava Beamesderfer (softball) were the named the boys' and girls' top picks, respectively.

'So genuine:' Here's what made York County's newest Hall of Fame football coach special

Because of Memorial Day, the polls will be open from 5 p.m. Tuesday to 5 p.m. Thursday.

Trouble seeing the polls? Refresh your browser.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Vote for final GameTimePA YAIAA boys' and girls' Athlete of the Week

Comments / 0

Related
abc27 News

Warwick walks off, wins district championship

It’s only fitting that a game between two rivals goes into extra innings. It’s even more fitting to have it end in dramatic fashion. Warwick and Manheim Township were in a scoreless deadlock through seven innings in the Class 6A District lll championship game, until Matt Seibert stepped up to the plate. With a runner […]
WARWICK TOWNSHIP, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
York County, PA
Sports
City
York, PA
County
York County, PA
abc27.com

New section of Hanover Trolley Trail opens to the public

SPRING GROVE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Old York County Trolley Trail from the early 1900s is now a walking trail, and it is also expanding. A new section of the Hanover Trolley trail is now open in Spring Grove, York County. This completed this first phase of an eight-mile expansion, turning an old unused trolley line into a trail that the public can enjoy.
SPRING GROVE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#The Boys#The Week Of#Sports#Yaiaa#York Adams Athletes#Hall Of Fame#York Daily Record
lebtown.com

Ice Cream Wars: Rainbow Ice (Lebanon Valley Food Critics)

Editor’s Note: Last year, Michael and Nicole Borrell began reviewing Lebanon Valley’s restaurants and eating attractions as the Lebanon Valley Food Critics. Since then, the couple has aimed to offer unbiased reviews of the eating and drinking establishments the Lebanon Valley has to offer. LebTown is pleased to be partnering with LVFC to share these reviews with our readers. Bon appétit!
LEBANON, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Lacrosse
susquehannastyle.com

7 Outdoor Dining Hotspots

Nothing says summer like dining al fresco. Check out these regional outdoor dining hotspots. 1560 Fairfield Rd, Gettysburg, PA 17325 | 1-800-337-5015 | destinationgettysburg.com. Gettysburg is filled with foodie-pleasing outdoor dining establishments, offering local farm-to-table cuisine in a wide variety of styles. Craft beers, wines, ciders, mead, and spirits can...
LANCASTER, PA
lebtown.com

Friday night at Texas Roadhouse (Lebanon Valley Food Critics)

Editor’s Note: Last year, Michael and Nicole Borrell began reviewing Lebanon Valley’s restaurants and eating attractions as the Lebanon Valley Food Critics. Since then, the couple has aimed to offer unbiased reviews of the eating and drinking establishments the Lebanon Valley has to offer. LebTown is pleased to be partnering with LVFC to share these reviews with our readers. Bon appétit!
LEBANON, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg police investigating late-night shooting

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A shooting occurred in Harrisburg near 16th Street and Regina Street in Harrisburg at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 2. When officers arrived on the scene they found that two people were shot. One was a 32-year man and the other was a juvenile. Both victims have non-life-threatening injuries.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

Route 222S reopened in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Route 222 southbound has reopened at the Oregon Pike Exit in Manheim Township after a tractor-trailer, which jackknifed on a ramp, was cleared. According to the police report, the ramp from Route 222 South to Route 30 West was completely blocked. Traffic was being detoured off the Route 222 South Oregon […]
LANCASTER, PA
York Daily Record

York Daily Record

2K+
Followers
720
Post
368K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest crime, entertainment, food, traffic and weather news from York, Pa., and York County's breaking news leader: the York Daily Record and ydr.com.

 http://ydr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy