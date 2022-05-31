ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Essex County, NJ

Essex 8 baseball and softball rankings: Champions crowned as tournaments continue

By Robert Aitken Jr., NorthJersey.com
 3 days ago

The calendar is shifting to June and it's time to crown state champions in both softball and baseball.

Sectional championships have been awarded in softball, and the state tournaments begin this week in baseball. In Essex County, four teams reached sectional finals with two teams hoisting trophies. Mount St. Dominic still has a sectional final to play at the time of these rankings.

A total of 18 teams from Essex County qualified for state tournament brackets in baseball this spring, including six teams from the county all in the North 1, Group 4 bracket. As many as eight sectional champions could come out of the county with first round contests starting this week.

Baseball rankings

8. Bloomfield (9-18)

The Greater Newark tournament runner-up is much better than the record would suggest. Despite twice as many losses as victories in the regular season, the Bengals are the No. 11 seed in the North 1, Group 4 bracket featuring five other teams in the county. Among them is Bloomfield's first round opponent, Columbia, as the two teams face off for the first time since 2017.

7. Verona (12-10)

Verona endured a tough regular season schedule and were rewarded in playoff seeding. The Hillbillies are the No. 3 seed in the North 2, Group 1 bracket and set to host a University Charter team they beat, 14-0, earlier this season. Verona will be favored to reach at least the semifinals and come close to ending a 33-year sectional title drought.

6. Columbia (15-11)

The Cougars slid a bit at the end of the regular season with four losses in their final six games, but enter the North 1, Group 4 tournament as the No. 6 seed in the bracket. Columbia will face Bloomfield in the first round and despite being a tournament filled with other SEC teams, Columbia has not faced any team they share the bottom half of the bracket with. Recent struggles aside, Columbia is a dark horse in this bracket.

5. Livingston (17-8)

A season-high six game winning streak to end the regular season has Livingston rolling after struggling to find consistency all season long. Livingston hosts Morristown for the first time since the two faced off in the 2015 state playoffs. As the No. 4 seed in the bracket, the Lancers are positioned to reach the semifinals and potentially have a third encounter with Montclair, the top seed in the tournament.

4. Caldwell (20-7)

Winning five of their final six games in the regular season, the Chiefs are back to the winning ways that saw them be unstoppable earlier in the year. It was in that groove that Caldwell rattled off enough wins to draw the top seed in the North 2, Group 2 tournament. Caldwell faces Dover on Wednesday for the first time since the 2017 quarterfinals, won by the Chiefs.

3. Montclair (18-7)

A loss to Ramapo on May 26 is the only defeat suffered by Montclair this season against a team outside of Essex County. As the top seed in a North 1, Group 4 bracket featuring six teams from Essex County, the Mounties have to be seen as a favorite. It remains to be seen if Montclair can achieve redemption later in the tournament against teams like Livingston and Barringer, both of whom have wins over Montclair this season.

2. Millburn (22-5)

The Millers seek to repeat as sectional champions while holding the top spot in North 2, Group 3 this season. Millburn is viewed as one of the top public programs in the state and their performance in this part of the season is a big reason why. No team has the championship experience that Millburn does in this bracket and seeding suggests they'll see Essex County foes Belleville and Nutley in the first two rounds.

1. Seton Hall Prep (19-6)

Much like with the Greater Newark Tournament, Seton Hall Prep has a rich history of championships while also being a few years removed from a trophy. The Pirates have 30 state titles as a program, but have not claimed one since 2016. That trend ended this season with a GNT championship, so the Pirates hope to do the same with a state title. The No. 2 seed in the North, Non-Public A bracket, the Pirates have a bye to the quarterfinals and will take on either Bergen Catholic or Paramus Catholic on Friday.

Also considered: Barringer (13-4), Glen Ridge (11-12), West Orange (13-7)

Records through May 23

Softball rankings

8. Glen Ridge (11-9)

The Ridgers chugged along to a winning season in 2022, but endured first round exits in both the county and state tournaments. Senior Elettra Giantomenico and sophomore Olivia Gist led the offense that saw five different Ridgers drive in at least 10 runs. Sophomore Ashley Johnson had the majority of the innings in the circle, pitching to a 2.30 ERA in 76 innings.

7. Columbia (11-13)

The Cougars gave top seed Bergen Tech all it could handle in a 3-1 loss in Monday's North 1, Group 4 quarterfinals. Columbia began the season with a 1-5 record, but bounced back around county tournament time with marquee wins against the likes of Livingston and Caldwell. Junior Mady Rowell pitched to a 1.66 ERA and 109 strikeouts in 88.1 innings for Columbia.

6. Montclair (20-7)

The most powerful offense in Essex County, Montclair scored 317 runs this season and won 20 games for the first time in more than a decade. The SEC Liberty division champions fell short in the county quarterfinals against Mount St. Dominic, as well as against Passaic Tech in the state quarterfinals. Sophomore Hannah Martin's 56 RBIs led all Essex County batters in 2022.

5. Caldwell (15-9)

The Chiefs had not lost since a county tournament defeat at the hands of Columbia, but that streak ended Monday with a loss to Hanover Park in the North 2, Group 2 quarterfinals. Sophomore Ava Marchetta made a massive impact with five home runs to lead the county while also driving in 30 runs. Senior Caitlin Cetrulo ends her Caldwell career with 117 hits and 110 RBIs.

4. Cedar Grove (19-9)

The Panthers are historically dominant in state tournament games, but were cut down in the sectional final to Weehawken, falling 2-1 in Friday's North 2, Group 1 championship. Cayce Kavakich allowed only three hits and struck out eight in defeat as the Panthers were held to three hits themselves. It was the first sectional championship ever for Weehawken.

3. Livingston (19-7)

The experience of the big stage helped Livingston with the North 1, Group 4 title on Friday, besting top seed Bergen Tech, 3-1. Caitlin Mullen allowed a run on two hits while striking out nine for the victory. The Lancers will take on Wattchung Hills on Wednesday with a spot in the Group 4 final at stake.

2. Nutley (21-5)

After multiple close calls, Nutley finally hoisted a trophy in the air on Thursday. A 10-5 win over West Morris in the North 2, Group 3 final ended a seven-year title drought for the Raiders that included multiple sectional final losses. Fallyn Stoeckel struck out five and reached base three times as Nutley scored nine runs in the first three innings. Nutley faces Roxbury in the Group 3 semifinals on Wednesday.

1. Mount St. Dominic (25-4)

Mount St. Dominic has been dominant at many points this season, especially in the state tournament. Not allowing a single run to this point, the Lions will host Immaculate Heart on Tuesday afternoon in the North, Non-Public A final. Mount St. Dominic has only lost once since May 3.

Also considered: Bloomfield (11-14), Millburn (9-12), Verona (8-14)

Records through May 30

Robert Aitken is a high school sports reporter for NorthJersey.com.

Email: aitken@northjersey.com

Twitter: @robertaitkenjr

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Essex 8 baseball and softball rankings: Champions crowned as tournaments continue

