Augusta, GA

Former candidate Williams endorses in mayor’s race

By George Eskola
 3 days ago

Augusta, Ga (WJBF) – There is a new development in the Augusta mayoral run-off.

Former Commissioner Marion Williams finished third in the race, missing the run-off between Steven Kendrick and Garnett Johnson.

Williams says after considering the two candidates he supports Johnson over Kendrick.

Mayoral candidate announces possible development coming to Regency Mall property

“I don’t agree with a lot of his politics, and I don’t think he agrees with mine either, I don’t want to sound like I’m bashing him because I’m not, what I’m doing is I’m picking the choices, that I think would be the best candidate for the next mayor of Augusta and that’s Mr. Johnson,” said former candidate Marion Williams.

Johnson accepted Williams endorsement calling it important.

WGAU

District 10 candidates tout runoff endorsements

We are today twenty days away from runoff election day in Athens: the Republicans running in the District 10 congressional runoff picked up Tuesday endorsements. Mike Collins from Butts County has picked up the backing of former primary rivals Mitch Swan, David Curry, and Mark McMain, while former DeKalb County state Rep Vernon Jones says he has the support of current state House member Tom Kirby of Loganville.
ATHENS, GA
wfxg.com

City of Augusta looks to change noise ordinance

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The city of Augusta's current noise ordinance was adopted in 2021, it prohibits loud noises from 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday. On Friday and Saturday, the ordinance prohibits the noise from midnight through 7 a.m. Commissioner Ben Hasan says some residents have approached him complaining of...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Election analysis ahead of Mayoral and Commission runoff

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – While many races resulted in clear cut winners three Augusta races are heading for runoffs in a few weeks. WJBF NewsChannel 6’s senior reporter, George Eskola, has followed Augusta city politics for years. He breaks down what happened at the polls and what we can expect when voters return to those […]
AUGUSTA, GA
