Former candidate Williams endorses in mayor’s race

Augusta, Ga (WJBF) – There is a new development in the Augusta mayoral run-off.

Former Commissioner Marion Williams finished third in the race, missing the run-off between Steven Kendrick and Garnett Johnson.

Williams says after considering the two candidates he supports Johnson over Kendrick.

“I don’t agree with a lot of his politics, and I don’t think he agrees with mine either, I don’t want to sound like I’m bashing him because I’m not, what I’m doing is I’m picking the choices, that I think would be the best candidate for the next mayor of Augusta and that’s Mr. Johnson,” said former candidate Marion Williams.



Johnson accepted Williams endorsement calling it important.

