Detroit, MI

Girl, 12, dies after being struck in Belle Isle hit-and-run

By Emma Stein, Detroit Free Press
 3 days ago
A 12-year-old girl hit by a car at Belle Isle on Monday has died, Michigan State Police reported.

The girl, along with a 14-year-old, were the victims of a Memorial Day hit-and-run. Both were sent to a hospital in critical condition after the accident. The surviving teenager is now in stable condition, MSP said.

The suspect, a 23-year-old man from Ypsilanti, is in custody and still being interviewed by police.

The unnamed man drove a Mercury four-door down Riverbank Drive, left the roadway and drove onto the Belle Isle beach, hit the two children, and fled, police said.

Police found the fleeing suspect on the west side of Detroit.

Detectives say the motive and cause of the crash remain unknown, and the investigation is ongoing.

Earlier Monday, Belle Isle was closed to incoming cars because the park had "reached capacity for vehicle traffic," according to posts on the Belle Isle Park Facebook page.

Contact Emma Stein: estein@freepress.com and follow her on Twitter @_emmastein.

Related
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit man charged in fatal hit-and-run on Belle Isle beach

A Detroit man is facing felony charges in the Memorial Day Belle Isle hit-and-run crash that killed a Dearborn girl. According to a news release Friday from the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office,  Alexander Armond Smith, 23, of Detroit has been charged with open murder, leaving the scene of an accident causing death, reckless driving causing serious impairment of body function and leaving the scene of an accident causing serious impairment or death. The most serious of those charges, open murder,...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Man, 74, Killed In Hit-And-Run Crash, Detroit Police Search For Suspect

(CBS DETROIT) — Detroit police are searching for a suspect after a 74-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run crash. Police say at about 11:37 p.m. on May 18, an unknown suspect was driving westbound on West McNichols in a stolen Chevy Camaro. The driver ignored the traffic light and hit the 74-year-old man, who was driving a silver 2000 GMC Sierra pickup traveling southbound on Telegraph Road. Video of the incident below: The suspect ran from the scene, police say. The victim was transported to a hospital and died from his injuries a few days later. Police believe clothing left inside the Camaro belongs...
DETROIT, MI
deadlinedetroit.com

Detroit Police arrest Ypsilanti man in hit-and-run on Belle Isle beach

Police have a 23-year-old man in custody following a hit-and-run on Belle Isle that killed Gadir Saleh, 12, and injured her older sister on Memorial Day. The unidentified Ypsilanti resident allegedly drove onto the crowded island beach. The Detroit News reports:. The driver of a Mercury four-door car left the...
DETROIT, MI
13abc.com

Hudson man dies in car-bicycle crash

LENAWEE COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - A Hudson man died in a car-bicycle collision on Wednesday. According to the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office, officers were dispatched to the area of U.S.-127 and Beecher Road for a car-bicycle collision. The vehicle was traveling southbound when it struck the bicyclist, who was...
HUDSON, MI
CBS Detroit

Update: One Girl Dies From Injuries In Belle Isle Hit-And-Run, One Girl In Stable Condition

UPDATE: Michigan State Police released an update at 3:37 p.m. on Tuesday. The 14-year-old girl is now in stable condition and the 12-year-old girl has died from her injuries. The suspect remains in custody. Police say they are still interviewing the suspect and have not determined motive or the cause of the crash yet.   (CBS DETROIT) – Michigan State Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that injured two people on Belle Isle in Detroit on Monday. A 23-year-old man from Ypsilanti was located and taken into custody. Police say the driver of a Mercury four-door left the roadway while driving on Riverbank Drive, and drove onto the beach, hitting two victims. The driver fled the scene. The victims have been identified as a 12-year-old girl and a 14-year-old girl. Both were critically hurt in the crash and are still in critical condition. The investigation is ongoing and will be turned over to the prosecutor for review. Belle Isle was closed for a few hours on Memorial Day due to maximum vehicle capacity being reached and after the hit-and-run, the entrance to the island was blocked off. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Candlelight vigil set for victim of hit and run on Belle Isle beach

A family’s first Memorial Day celebration together in the United States turned tragic when a car veered onto Belle Isle beach, hitting two sisters and killing one.   After immigrating to the U.S. from Yemen three months ago, 12-year-old Ghadeer Saleh and her 14-year-old sister were struck Monday evening in a hit and run. Ghadeer Saleh later died from her injuries. Her sister is expected to recover.  ...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Police Seek Suspects After 3 Men Hospitalized In Detroit Shooting

(CBS DETROIT) – Police are searching for suspects connected to a triple non-fatal shooting in Detroit. On Sunday, May 29, at about 3:50 a.m. three men and two women were leaving the area of Plymouth and Littlefield in a red Dodge Charger when suspects started firing shots at the three men. The three victims were transported to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries and have been released. The two women were treated for minor injuries from the vehicle’s broken glass. If anyone has any information pertaining to this crime, please call the Detroit Police Department’s 2nd Precinct at 313-596-5240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
