Tickets to more than 60 shows at the Mayo Performing Arts Center in Morristown will go on sale June 6 at 10 a.m., as the theater has announced its 2022-23 season. The official Opening Night will be on Sept. 30, with a concert featuring Renée Elise Goldsberry, the Tony-winning “Hamilton” actress who has also appeared in Broadway productions of “The Color Purple” and “Rent.” Among those coming to the theater on later dates are Chaka Khan, Kristin Chenoweth, Jay Leno and the Lviv National Philharmonic Orchestra of Ukraine (some of these shows were postponed because of the pandemic, and tickets bought for the original dates will be honored).

MORRISTOWN, NJ ・ 13 HOURS AGO