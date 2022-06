KINGWOOD – A 21-gun volley and a prayer to pay tribute to the Preston County soldiers who perished during war were held Tuesday on the courthouse lawn. “I believe that today we tend to forget what Memorial Day is all about,” said Delegate Terri Sypolt, R-Preston. “I enjoy picnics and eating as much as anyone, but I hope families take a few minutes to attend a ceremony or to visit a family grave of one who served.”

PRESTON COUNTY, WV ・ 3 HOURS AGO