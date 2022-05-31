ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Expansion of solar energy coming to Northwest Louisiana

By Makenzie Boucher, Shreveport Times
Shreveport Times | The Times
Shreveport Times | The Times
 3 days ago

Southwestern Electric Power Co., announced Tuesday that they plan to add 999 megawatts of wind and solar energy by the end of 2025.

Mooringsport will be one location in this expansion, and will bring a 200 MW solar facility.

“SWEPCO’s analysis of our generation needs showed that the lowest cost, best value option for capacity was adding wind and solar resources,” said Malcolm Smoak, SWEPCO president and Chief Operating Officer. “These projects will help save money for our customers.”

SWEPCO’s need for capacity is driven by the retirement of aging SWEPCO generation units including the retirement of five gas units in 2019 and 2020, the retirement of Dolet Hills in 2021 and the announced 2023 retirement of the Pirkey Power Plant in Hallsville, Texas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ezx15_0fw959vC00

More: Meet the Shreveport woman who's sold over 6,000 cars in 30 years at one dealership

With these retirements, SWEPCO is facing a capacity deficit beginning in 2023 that grows to 1,574 MW in 2028 after the retirement of other generating units.

SWEPCO intends to evaluate and/or conduct additional requests for proposals to explore more opportunities to add least-cost renewable generation and capacity in the coming years.

“We have worked to balance the remaining life and economic viability of each of our generating units with other options for generating power, including natural gas as well as renewables, in a resource mix that provides the best value and generates benefits for the environment,” Smoak said.

SWEPCO’s long-term strategy calls for more than one-third of its SPP-accredited capacity to be satisfied with wind and solar resources.

More: New restaurant coming to Shreveport. Here's what you need to know

Makenzie Boucher is a reporter with the Shreveport Times. Contact her at mboucher@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Expansion of solar energy coming to Northwest Louisiana

Comments / 0

Related
K945

Forget Buc-ee’s, Louisiana’s Best Gas Station is Just 1 Hour Away

There's been a lot of talk about the super-truck stops known as Buc-ee's. Sure, it's a great place to stop and spend some time (and a lot of money) on a road trip IF you happened to be travelling through a state that is blessed enough to have one. Unfortunately, Louisiana is not one of those states. But, do we really need an oversized beaver and his big wall of jerky? No - we have something much better.
LOUISIANA STATE
99.9 KTDY

Fish Free Louisiana— No License Required

If so then get ready because the annual Free Fishing Weekend dates have been announced. The annual Free Fishing Weekend will be held on Saturday, June 11, and Sunday, June 12, 2022. This is a great opportunity to get outside with the family and spend some time fishing. Remember that...
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shreveport, LA
Local
Louisiana Industry
Shreveport, LA
Industry
City
Mooringsport, LA
State
Texas State
Local
Louisiana Business
State
Louisiana State
Shreveport, LA
Business
KTAL

New program pays to be in manufacturing

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A new program is training the next workforce of skilled technicians. A open house was held Wednesday afternoon at BPCC for people interested in studying manufacturing for apprenticeships to develop skilled technicians to work at six different local companies. Which include Benteler Steel Tube, Frymaster, Maxim Watermakers, Music Mountain Water, Prolec GE, and Ternium USA.
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
bossierpress.com

Our eye is on the prize – a new four-lane bridge

There has been a lot of talk recently about a new bridge for LA 511, which is currently the Jimmie Davis Bridge. And, rightfully so. Bossier Parish is continuing to be an outlier in North Louisiana as it grows with economic opportunities and residents alike. But this discussion is really about more than infrastructure. It’s about opportunity and connection.
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
whereyat.com

Louisiana's Cajun Boudin Trail

Fondly called "Cajun fast food," boudin is seasoned rice and pork stuffed into a sausage casing and steamed, smoked, or grilled. Easily one of the most unique foods found in Acadiana—otherwise known as South Louisiana—boudin has gone from being an obscure dish loved by locals and fastidious foodies to a country-wide phenomenon. Everyone wants boudin these days and it's easy to get with major brands like Manda and Savoie's distributing country-wide to supermarket chains like Safeway, Albertsons, and even Walmart. But the best way to enjoy authentic Cajun boudin is to go to the source.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solar Energy#Renewable Energy#Energy Resources#The Pirkey Power Plant
westcentralsbest.com

Louisiana loosens licensing requirements for plumbers, contractors

Louisiana lawmakers advanced a proposal Tuesday that would give full statewide licensure to plumbers currently restricted to working in a certain parish or local jurisdiction. (WES MULLER/LOUISIANA ILLUMINATOR) The Louisiana Legislature approved a bill Thursday that would give full statewide licensure to plumbers currently restricted to working in a certain...
LOUISIANA STATE
bizmagsb.com

The Port welcomes new tenant with groundbreaking

Ground was broken for The Port of Caddo-Bossier’s newest tenant, Sunny Point Aggregates, on Wednesday, May 11 in Shreveport. The company is building a new sand and proppants processing facility at the port. When completed, the new facility will occupy a 43-acre tract of riverfront property in an area known as Scopini Island, which is located in Bossier Parish.
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Solar Power
Baton Rouge Business Report

With fewer truck drivers, Louisiana to allow larger load permits

The Louisiana Legislature gave final passage Tuesday to a bill described as a simple solution to bring overnight relief to the supply-chain bottleneck caused by a nationwide shortage of truck drivers. Senate Bill 477, sponsored by Sen. Gary Smith, D-Norco, cleared the House last week after much debate in a...
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

Stormwater management could soon become a utility fee

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If the governor decides to sign HB713 into law - a bill crafted after a similar law passed in Florida 30 years ago - Louisiana would become the 42nd state to declare stormwater to be a utility. “Establishing a stormwater utility is not a mandate...
BATON ROUGE, LA
KSLA

Farewell Christian - Dr. Mary Piekos, M.D.

A manhunt in south Bossier City ended with the apprehension of three suspects, 2 males and a female, authorities said. KSLA News 12 has been told that a carjacking on Barksdale Boulevard led to a high-speed chase. SWEPCO President and COO Malcolm Smoak discusses quest for more renewable energy facilities.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
The Associated Press

Louisiana no-permit gun bill changed to allow armed teachers

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Invoking the mass shooting that killed 19 children and two teachers last week at a Texas elementary school, a panel of Louisiana legislators has converted a bill that would allow people to carry concealed guns without a permit into one allowing trained teachers to carry guns on public school campuses.
Shreveport Times | The Times

Shreveport Times | The Times

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
205K+
Views
ABOUT

shreveporttimes.com is the home page of Shreveport Louisiana with in depth and updated Shreveport local news.

 http://shreveporttimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy