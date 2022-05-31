Southwestern Electric Power Co., announced Tuesday that they plan to add 999 megawatts of wind and solar energy by the end of 2025.

Mooringsport will be one location in this expansion, and will bring a 200 MW solar facility.

“SWEPCO’s analysis of our generation needs showed that the lowest cost, best value option for capacity was adding wind and solar resources,” said Malcolm Smoak, SWEPCO president and Chief Operating Officer. “These projects will help save money for our customers.”

SWEPCO’s need for capacity is driven by the retirement of aging SWEPCO generation units including the retirement of five gas units in 2019 and 2020, the retirement of Dolet Hills in 2021 and the announced 2023 retirement of the Pirkey Power Plant in Hallsville, Texas.

More: Meet the Shreveport woman who's sold over 6,000 cars in 30 years at one dealership

With these retirements, SWEPCO is facing a capacity deficit beginning in 2023 that grows to 1,574 MW in 2028 after the retirement of other generating units.

SWEPCO intends to evaluate and/or conduct additional requests for proposals to explore more opportunities to add least-cost renewable generation and capacity in the coming years.

“We have worked to balance the remaining life and economic viability of each of our generating units with other options for generating power, including natural gas as well as renewables, in a resource mix that provides the best value and generates benefits for the environment,” Smoak said.

SWEPCO’s long-term strategy calls for more than one-third of its SPP-accredited capacity to be satisfied with wind and solar resources.

More: New restaurant coming to Shreveport. Here's what you need to know

Makenzie Boucher is a reporter with the Shreveport Times. Contact her at mboucher@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Expansion of solar energy coming to Northwest Louisiana