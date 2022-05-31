DANBURY MAN CHARGED BY DCSO WITH BURGLARY, SEXUAL ASSAULT IN BEEKMAN.

C. Donald Northrup Jr., 87, a longtime resident of Pleasant Valley, passed away peacefully on May 28, 2022 after a short illness. Don was born on June 18, 1934, in Sayre, PA, to Carl and Frances Northrup, and was a 1952 graduate of Arlington High School. Don enlisted in the Army and served from 1953-1956 and performed final tests on Nike Guided Missiles at White Sands, N.M. Don married Paula J. Van Dusen on June 18, 1955, and they celebrated 64 years of marriage prior to her passing in 2019. Don worked for IBM for 38 years and retired as Superintendent of Computer Systems Test in 1990. Don loved spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Don held many titles, including Grandpa, Pop Pop and Great Pop. His home was always full of grandchildren, he was immensely proud of each one, and they all held a special place in his heart. Don’s hobbies included camping, fishing, softball and bowling in the Delaware League where he scored a 300 perfect score on 3-3-03. He was an avid gardener and would grow enough tomatoes to feed a small country. Camping trips were always a family favorite, and he loved going to Rhode Island and Mongaup Pond. Every year on Thanksgiving Day, Don would hand out water to the Mid-Hudson Road Runners Turkey Trot participants. He loved doing that and the Poughkeepsie Journal published an article on him last Fall. Don is survived by his loving children Douglas Northrup (Sheryl), Wendy Karn-Asaro (Nicolo), Megan Verdichizzi (Vincent) and Richard Northrup (Jana). Grandchildren Samantha and Cassandra Verdichizzi, Brody Karn, Jenna-Kate Monisoff (Aram), Michael Northrup (Daron), Amanda Northrup (Reo), Brittany Northrup, Cody-Lyn Stryker (Chris), Nicolena Delgado (Michael), Patrick Asaro (Katie) and Elizabeth Asaro (Nate). Brothers and sister-in-law’s Mark Northrup (Barbara) and David Northrup (Lynn). Great-grand children Tyler Galvin, Andre, Quinn, Jamison and Emma Northrup, Elizabeth and Jack Stryker, David and Thomas Creese, Matthew and Gabrielle Delgado, Luna, Nicolina and Lucas Fenson, Sofia and Elijah Asaro. Nieces and nephews Betsy DeHaven (Jim), Mark Northrup (Linda), Jennifer Barry (Balto) and Sarah Bryant (Daniel). Cousins Jack Lyons and Carole Bowen.

