Dutchess County, NY

DANBURY MAN CHARGED BY DCSO WITH BURGLARY, SEXUAL ASSAULT IN BEEKMAN.

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDANBURY MAN CHARGED BY DCSO WITH BURGLARY, AND SEXUAL ASSAULT IN BEEKMAN. The Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of Wilson Oliveros-Romeros, age 32 of Danbury CT, in connection with an investigation into a burglary and sexual assault in the Town of Beekman. On 5/21/22 Deputies responded...

Obituary, Collin Vogg

Collin Vogg, 31, of Hyde Park passed away in a motorcycle accident on his birthday, May 21st, 2022 in LaGrange, NY. He was born in May of 1991 in Poughkeepsie, NY. Collin will be missed by his beloved fiancé Kelly O’Rouke; and his rescued pets, Hunter and Rosa.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
County To Offer Free Rabies Clinic on Saturday, June 25th

Poughkeepsie…The Dutchess County Department of Behavioral & Community Health (DBCH) is again partnering with the Dutchess County SPCA to host a free rabies vaccine clinic for pets on Saturday, June 25th at the Fishkill Town Hall located at 807 Route 52, in Fishkill. The clinic will run from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. with free parking available. Registration is required, walk ins will not be accommodated. Registration is open and can be done by visiting the DCSPCA website at dutchesscountyspca.as.me/RabiesClinic. Pre-registrations can also be made by calling the DCSPCA at 845-452-7722, x425.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Obituary, C. Donald Northrup Jr.

C. Donald Northrup Jr., 87, a longtime resident of Pleasant Valley, passed away peacefully on May 28, 2022 after a short illness. Don was born on June 18, 1934, in Sayre, PA, to Carl and Frances Northrup, and was a 1952 graduate of Arlington High School. Don enlisted in the Army and served from 1953-1956 and performed final tests on Nike Guided Missiles at White Sands, N.M. Don married Paula J. Van Dusen on June 18, 1955, and they celebrated 64 years of marriage prior to her passing in 2019. Don worked for IBM for 38 years and retired as Superintendent of Computer Systems Test in 1990. Don loved spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Don held many titles, including Grandpa, Pop Pop and Great Pop. His home was always full of grandchildren, he was immensely proud of each one, and they all held a special place in his heart. Don’s hobbies included camping, fishing, softball and bowling in the Delaware League where he scored a 300 perfect score on 3-3-03. He was an avid gardener and would grow enough tomatoes to feed a small country. Camping trips were always a family favorite, and he loved going to Rhode Island and Mongaup Pond. Every year on Thanksgiving Day, Don would hand out water to the Mid-Hudson Road Runners Turkey Trot participants. He loved doing that and the Poughkeepsie Journal published an article on him last Fall. Don is survived by his loving children Douglas Northrup (Sheryl), Wendy Karn-Asaro (Nicolo), Megan Verdichizzi (Vincent) and Richard Northrup (Jana). Grandchildren Samantha and Cassandra Verdichizzi, Brody Karn, Jenna-Kate Monisoff (Aram), Michael Northrup (Daron), Amanda Northrup (Reo), Brittany Northrup, Cody-Lyn Stryker (Chris), Nicolena Delgado (Michael), Patrick Asaro (Katie) and Elizabeth Asaro (Nate). Brothers and sister-in-law’s Mark Northrup (Barbara) and David Northrup (Lynn). Great-grand children Tyler Galvin, Andre, Quinn, Jamison and Emma Northrup, Elizabeth and Jack Stryker, David and Thomas Creese, Matthew and Gabrielle Delgado, Luna, Nicolina and Lucas Fenson, Sofia and Elijah Asaro. Nieces and nephews Betsy DeHaven (Jim), Mark Northrup (Linda), Jennifer Barry (Balto) and Sarah Bryant (Daniel). Cousins Jack Lyons and Carole Bowen.
PLEASANT VALLEY, NY
County to Host Veterans Appreciation Movie Day

Sunday, June 12th at Roosevelt Cinemas in Hyde Park. Poughkeepsie … Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro announced the Dutchess County Division of Veterans Services is sponsoring a Veterans Appreciation Movie Day on Sunday, June 12th at 10 a.m. at the Roosevelt Cinemas, 4060 Albany Post Road (Route 9) in Hyde Park. Veterans and active-duty military individuals, along with one guest, are invited to attend this free event.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Obituary, Frank Yannaco

Francis Anthony Yannaco was born in Bronx, New York, where he was raised until the age of ten. Playing in the lots and scouring numerous building sites for deposit cans to go to the all-day movies were among his favorite memories and funniest stories. He spent the remainder of his childhood on Long Island, with his parents, Nicholas and Claire Yannaco, and his two sisters, Loretta and Linda.
HOPEWELL JUNCTION, NY

