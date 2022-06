MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Edward Harrison has joined the WVU Cancer Institute as its vice president of cancer services. His first day on the job was May 16. Edward Harrison. “I am extremely pleased Ed Harrison has joined the WVU Cancer Institute team,” Hannah Hazard-Jenkins, M.D., director of the WVU Cancer Institute, said. “Ed’s experience will lead our team of dedicated professionals to ensure that we continue to expand and enhance cancer care across our state and region.”

