On the eve, no one could have ever imagined such a troubled season for the number one in the world, between problems not related to tennis, not perfect physical conditions and a long ascent in tournaments on clay. Novak Djokovic, despite the many difficulties starting from the impossibility of playing the Australian Open and the US competitions (due to the absence of the anti-Covid vaccination), maintained the primacy of the world ranking and the status for almost all the first five months of the year.

TENNIS ・ 1 DAY AGO