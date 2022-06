BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Starting Wednesday, serial numbers are required on all “ghost guns” and unfinished firearms that are sold or transferred in the state, the Maryland State Police said. Owners have until March 1, 2023, to have a serial number imprinted on their privately made firearm by any authorized Federal Firearms License provider. The law enforcement agency defined an “unfinished frame or receiver” as “a forged, cast, printed, extruded, or machined body or similar article that has reached a stage in manufacture where it may readily be completed, assembled, or converted to be used as the frame or receiver of a functional...

