ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Submerged Mittani-Empire era-city reappears during drought

By Sommer Brokaw
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZIfAl_0fw94QYr00

May 31 (UPI) -- A 3,400-year-old city believed to be central to the Mittani Empire re-emerged from the Tigris River earlier this year due to extreme drought in Iraq, scientists said Tuesday.

A team of Kurdish archaeologists from the Kurdistan Archaeology Organization and German archaeologists from the University of Freiburg and University of Tübingen excavated and documented large parts of the extensive city, a University of Freiburg press release said.

The release noted that Iraq, especially the southern part of the country, was affected by climate change-induced extreme drought for months, which led to large amounts of water being drawn out from the Mosul reservoir since December to prevent crops from drying out.

The drop in water levels led to the resurfacing of the Bronze Age city located at Kemune in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq that had been submerged decades ago.

Scientists analyzed the Bronze Age city in collaboration with the Directorate of Antiquities and Heritage in the Duhok (Kurdistan Region of Iraq) in January and February before it re-submerged as waters rose again, according to the release.

They uncovered along with a palace, which had been previously documented in 2018, "several other large buildings--a massive fortification with walls and towers, a monumental, multi-story storage building and an industrial complex," the release said.

The urban center uncovered dated back to the time of the Empire of Mittani (from approximately 1550-1350 B.C.), which controlled large parts of northern Mesopotamia and Syria, it noted.

"The huge magazine building is of particular importance because enormous quantities of goods must have been stored in it, probably brought from all over the region," German archaeologist Dr. Ivana Puljiz, a professor at the University of Frieburg, said in the release.

Kurdish archaeologist Dr. Hasan Ahmed Qasim, chairman of the KAO, added that "the excavation results show that the site was an important center in the Mittani Empire."

Scientists also noted they were surprised by the state of the well-preserved state of the walls despite the fact that they were made of sun-dried mud bricks and underwater for decades.

They believe that the walls were preserved because collapsing upper parts of the walls buried the buildings when an earthquake destroyed the city around 1350 B.C.

Researchers also discovered ceramic vessels with an archive of 100 cuneiform tablets, which were clay tablets used for writing during the early Bronze Age, including one tablet still in its original clay envelope.

They said that they hoped the discovery would provide important information about the end of the Mittani-period city.

The excavated buildings were covered with tight-fitting plastic sheeting and gravel fill to conserve them under a project funded by the Gerda Henkel Foundation, and the site is now completely resubmerged, the statement noted.

Comments / 1

Related
Smithonian

This Huge Underground City May Have Been a Refuge for 70,000 Early Christians

Persecuted by the Romans, early Christians in what is now Turkey went underground—literally. Archaeologists have found evidence of a massive subterranean city they believe was designed for just that purpose. The city is thought to have housed roughly 70,000 people in the second and third centuries C.E., Live Science’s Tom Metcalfe reports.
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mosul#Earthquake#Mittani Empire#Kurdish#German#University Of T Bingen
Tampa Bay Times

‘It could happen fast:’ Meteorologist tells Floridians to monitor Gulf system

The first storm of the Atlantic hurricane season may arrive just in time for the season’s June 1 start date. A tropical system over the Yucatan Peninsula, the remnants of a Pacific hurricane that struck Mexico on Monday, has a 60 percent chance of strengthening into a tropical storm or depression later this week, the National Hurricane Center said on Tuesday morning. If it reaches sustained winds of at least 39 mph, it would be named Alex.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
Country
Syria
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Archaeology
Country
Iraq
Upworthy

This is the stunning vaquita, the rarest animal in the world. Only 10 of them exist.

The vaquita, also known as the Phocoena sinus, is a small porpoise that is native to the northern area of the Gulf of California. This divine sea creature can grow to be approximately 5 feet long and, when fully grown, weighs around 120 pounds. The animal has been on the endangered list for several years now, but concerns about its survival are growing. There were 600 vaquitas in 1997. The population dwindled to 30 in 2017, and today, there are only about 10 left. Environmentalists believe fishermen’s use of gill nets is the reason behind the vaquita's increasing endangerment, Kingdoms TV reports.
ANIMALS
marthastewart.com

Scientists Found an Extraterrestrial Stone in Egypt That Might Prove That a Rare Supernova Took Place

Supernovas are stellar explosions out in the universe. Even though scientists have spent years learning more about them, they might have just found tangible proof that a rare one took place, per a new study published in Icarus. These findings document an extraterrestrial Hypatia stone, which was found in Egypt back in 1996. The University of Johannesburg scientists believe that this rock was from a type la supernova, a rare explosion that occurs when a dense white dwarf star absorbs another due to its chemical makeup and patterning.
ASTRONOMY
The Weather Channel

Hurricane Agatha Strengthening South of Mexico

The Eastern Pacific's first storm of 2022 is likely to push toward Mexico's Pacific coast. It will arrive at the coast by Monday likely as a hurricane. There is a chance its remnant could spawn another system in the Gulf or western Caribbean later next week. But there will be...
ENVIRONMENT
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Dangerous Volcano in America

Despite sometimes giving out warning signs, volcanic eruptions are unpredictable. Even relatively less explosive eruptions can cause significant damage and fatalities, like the Nevado del Ruiz eruption in Colombia in 1985. Perhaps the most well-known deadly eruption is Mount Vesuvius in 79 A.D. Archaeologists continue to examine the city of Pompeii and uncover bodies. It […]
SCIENCE
The Independent

From bodies to ancient relics: The startling and grim discoveries unearthed by the climate crisis

Last week, boaters on Lake Mead stumbled upon the remains of a human body in a barrel.The body is believed to be a murder victim from the 1970s or ’80s, which the Las Vegas Police Department assessed based on the individual’s clothing.But the sudden re-emergence of a decades-old crime wasn’t the strangest part of the story – rather, it was that the barrel probably only surfaced because of the historically low water levels in the lake.Water levels in Lake Mead, which pools behind the Hoover Dam along the border of Nevada and Arizona, are now at just 31 per...
SCIENCE
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
367K+
Followers
58K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy