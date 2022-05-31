Poll: Americans blame mental health more than guns for mass shootings

(The Center Square) – Americans blame mental health issues for mass shootings more than access to firearms, a new poll shows.

Rasmussen Reports released the poll Tuesday, which found "40% of likely U.S. voters believe mental health is more to blame for mass shootings by young men in America," whereas 30% blame "access to firearms."

After two recent mass shootings, one at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, and another at an elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, the issues surrounding gun control and school security have become the center of national discourse.

Democrats have largely focused on pushing for new gun control measures while many Republicans have pointed to mental health problems, arguing proposed gun control laws would not stop criminals.

Other issues take some of the blame as well.

According to the poll, 10% "think family problems are more to blame for mass shootings," while another 10% "blame social media."

"Only four percent (4%) think school problems are more to blame," the report said.

The national survey of 1,000 people was conducted May 25-26. The poll has a margin of sampling error of +/- 3 percentage points with a 95% confidence level.