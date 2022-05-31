ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reader recognizes Midland, Beaverton, Sanford quilters

By Letter to the editor
Midland Daily News
Dennis and Susan Stine took 51 quilts and 10 pillowcases on Saturday, May 28 to Delphine's Quilt Shop in Gaylord. She will distribute as needed throughout the community impacted by the tornado. When I called her,...

Community Policy