ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walnut Hill, FL

Special weather statement issued for Walnut Hill, Fla.

By Andrew Garner
Atmore Advance
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA special weather statement has been issued for Walnut...

www.atmoreadvance.com

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG

Afternoon storms, tracking the tropics

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Thursday, Gulf Coast!. We start out mild and muggy this morning with temps in the 60’s and 70’s and calm winds. Our radar is dry this morning as well as a cold front builds back off to the west. Throughout the day,...
MOBILE, AL
niceville.com

Health advisory issued for Marler Park

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. – A Health advisory has been issued for Marler Park of Fort Walton Beach, the Florida Department of Health in Okaloosa County (DOH-Okaloosa) announced this morning. The health advisory is based on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s recommended standards for enterococci, DOH-Okaloosa said. This...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

2 Navarre students detecting red tide and Forecasting

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Navarre Marine Science Center has been operating for 13 years. This program is run by dual enrolled students with amazing research about red tide and water quality that are making a difference in our environment. A group of students are taking water samples three times a week to make sure that our […]
NAVARRE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Walnut Hill, FL
WKRG News 5

Hurricane Season 2022: Hurricane Special, what you need to know

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Hurricane season 2022 started Wednesday, June 1. To help you prepare for hurricane season, the WKRG News 5 First Alert Weather Team prepared this hurricane special. With the Gulf of Mexico being warmer than average this time of year, and the Loop Current stirring so early in the season, we are […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Fla
Atmore Advance

Walnut Hill man dies after crash

A Walnut Hill, Fla. man died after striking a railroad crossing support pole on Corley Road in McDavid on May 29, according to the Floriday Highway Patrol. According to the FHP, the driver, a 42-year-old male from Walnut Hill, was traveling east on County Road 99A approaching Corley Road in McDavid, when it struck the crossing’s support pole.
WALNUT HILL, FL
The Trussville Tribune

Olmstead’s rescue comes with only minutes to spare

By David Rainer, Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources The U.S. Coast Guard rescue swimmer said only minutes remained before he reached the point of no return. Kevin Olmstead of Fairhope, a veteran angler and fishing guide for more than 20 years, had been in the water in Mississippi Sound for 10 hours after […]
FAIRHOPE, AL
getthecoast.com

First sea turtle nest of the season discovered in Destin

Yesterday, Destin Fire Control District posted this photo of beach safety crews making rescues on multiple swimmers off of Gulf Shore Dr. due to rip currents still present in the Gulf of Mexico. Yesterday’s beach warning flag was red, with the notice of dangerous rip currents still present. “Rip...
DESTIN, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
WEAR

29-year-old Milton man arrested for multiple felonies

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Milton man was arrested Friday morning and charged with multiple felonies. The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office says deputies arrested 29-year-old Mark Frate around 8:30 a.m. The sheriff's office worked a scene Friday morning on E Spencer Field Rd. off Highway 90 in Pace.
MILTON, FL
wdhn.com

Escaped Covington Co. inmate captured after multi-county run

COVINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A Covington County inmate on work release was arrested after being seen in 2 counties in south Alabama and north Florida. Deputies originally believed that the inmate, identified as John Hunter Wood, who was on work release with Covington County Sheriff’s Office in Holmes County on Sunday was last seen near Highway 2 west of Esto, Florida.
COVINGTON COUNTY, AL
ssrnews.com

Steakhouse with Seafood and Outdoor Daiquiri Bar Coming to Navarre

Over the years, Executive Chef Clint Boutwell has perfected his signature steak preparation technique, which has earned The Oxford Eagle’s “Best Steak” award for 9 of the past 10 years. Photo courtesy The Grillehouse. East River Smokehouse has been sold to Restauranteur Clint Boutwell, a chef who...
NAVARRE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy