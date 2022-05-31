ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Metrowest Daily News

Bicyclist, 77, is hospitalized after collision with truck in Holliston

By Norman Miller, MetroWest Daily News
The Metrowest Daily News
The Metrowest Daily News
 3 days ago

HOLLISTON — A bicyclist suffered serious injuries Tuesday when he was struck by a landscape truck towing a trailer, authorities said.

The 77-year-old man was taken to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston by a medical rescue helicopter after the 1:45 p.m. crash, according to a press release from the Holliston Police Department.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29KOwN_0fw93ou200

Police and fire personnel responded to the intersection of Prentice and Highland streets for a report of a crash. Upon arrival, they found the bicyclist on the ground unconscious. He had been riding a bike when he collided with a commercial vehicle towing a landscaping trailer. The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

Holliston EMTS and Ashland paramedics treated the 77-year-old man at the scene and he was taken to Holliston High School to be picked up by the helicopter. His current condition is not known, police said in the release.

The cause of the crash is not known and is being investigated. The roads were temporarily detoured as emergency workers were working the scene.

Police did not identify the bicyclist nor the driver of the vehicle that struck him.

Norman Miller can be reached at 508-626-3823 or nmiller@wickedlocal.com. For up-to-date public safety news, follow Norman Miller on Twitter @Norman_MillerMW or on Facebook at facebook.com/NormanMIllerCrime.

Comments / 0

Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Two people killed in rollover crash after hitting a deer on I-495 in Chelmsford

CHELMSFORD, Mass. — Two people died Friday morning after hitting a deer causing the vehicle to roll over in Chelmsford, according to the Massachusetts State Police. Early Friday morning State Police responded to a crash on Interstate 495, Northbound near the Chelmsford rest stop. When emergency crews arrived they found an SUV rolled over and the driver, A 53-year-old man from Acton, and his passenger were pronounced deceased on the scene.
CHELMSFORD, MA
whdh.com

Missing Arlington man found deceased in Horn Pond area

WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - The body of an Arlington man who went missing after a walk in the Horn Pond area in Woburn has been located in the pond’s lagoon area. A relative of the man, 73, called at about 11:20 p.m. to say that he had not returned home from his walk. After that call, Woburn dispatched several units, and K-9s from the Massachusetts State Police also assisted in the search. His body was located about an hour later.
WOBURN, MA
WMUR.com

Man dead after motorcycle crash in Auburn

AUBURN, N.H. — A man is dead after crashing his motorcycle in Auburn on Thursday, according to police. Auburn police said the motorcyclist was heading down Chester Road when he collided with one car then another. He was pronounced dead on the scene. The man's name has not been...
AUBURN, NH
CBS Boston

Quincy school van driver accused of being impaired before crash

QUINCY - A Quincy school van driver has been arrested, accused of driving while on drugs.Quincy Public Schools officials say Stefanie Spacco was impaired when she was involved in a crash. It happened at about 9:40 Wednesday morning near the Quincy Police station. The only student who was in the van at the time is OK. The school says Spacco is employed by an outside vendor.
QUINCY, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyclist#Traffic Accident#Holliston High School#Twitter
FUN 107

Fairhaven Police Confirm Body Found in Water

FAIRHAVEN — A body was found and pulled out of the water in Fairhaven near the Seaport Inn on Thursday morning, the town's police have confirmed. The body was recovered near the Seaport Inn and Marina parking lot off Bridge Street. A photo taken by bystander Captain Ralph Joseph...
FAIRHAVEN, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

2 Vehicles Towed After Crash on Edgell Road

FRAMINGHAM – Two vehicles were towed after a Friday afternoon crash on Edgell Road. The crash happened at 4:06 p.m. on May 27 at 87 Edgell Road, according to the log. Framingham Police & Framingham Fire responded to the crash, which has reported injuries. Two vehicles were towed.
WTNH.com

One seriously injured in I-84 Vernon crash

VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — At least one person was severely injured in a crash on I-84 in Vernon on Wednesday, Connecticut State Police said. CSP, Vernon EMS, ASM Medic, Talcott Vernon Fire Department, and Manchester Medic responded to the crash involving a tractor trailer just after 7:30 a.m. Lifestar...
VERNON, CT
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Police investigate death on grounds of Worcester Art Museum

WORCESTER — Police set up crime scene tape outside the Worcester Art Museum Friday morning. Investigators wore foot coverings as they inspected an exterior stairwell on the Lancaster Street side of the museum. Police said they were investigating a death that did not appear to be suspicious. The case remains under investigation.  This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Police investigate death on grounds of Worcester Art Museum
WORCESTER, MA
Daily Voice

Two Women Killed In Wrong-Way, Head-On Haddam Crash

State Police are seeking witnesses to a fatal wrong-way driver crash that killed two Connecticut women and seriously injured a man. The crash took place on Route 82 in the Middlesex County town of Haddam on Tuesday, May 31, said the Connecticut State Police. A 2022 Ford E-350 was traveling...
HADDAM, CT
WTNH

Smash & grab theft occurs at Big Y Express

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) – Police have confirmed they are investigating a smash and grab at the Big Y Express in Manchester on Thursday morning. The break-in occurred around 3 a.m. on Thursday morning according to local officials. The incident is currently under investigation, and police stated they are still on the scene. There is no […]
MANCHESTER, CT
capecod.com

Three ambulances called, traffic backed up after crash in Bourne

BOURNE – A traffic crash tied up the evening rush hour in Bourne. Three vehicles were involved in the crash on MacArthur Boulevard (Route 28) northbound by the Bourne landfill. An ambulance from Sandwich assisted in patient care. Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Cape Wide News...
BOURNE, MA
The Metrowest Daily News

The Metrowest Daily News

1K+
Followers
970
Post
306K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Framingham, MA from MetroWest Daily News.

 http://metrowestdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy