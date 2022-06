Restaurant deals and giveaways can get a little strange. The companies are looking for a unique hook to amplify their offer to being more than just a discount. Firehouse Subs is getting quite specific with its latest promotion. It has been running a deal where you can land a free sub with any purchase. Everything sounds good so far. But there’s a very, very big asterisk attached. You can only get the free sandwich if your name matches the name of the day.

