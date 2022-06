High speed rail service is coming to Tampa! Yes, at the same time that air taxis are being discussed, and the future of our year-round ferry service is still up in the air (or floating on choppy waters), Brightline is moving at a modest pace to bring a station and service from Tampa to Orlando. Listen, Tampa residents love train, or at least a streetcar. Ridership for the Tampa streetcar surpassed 100,000 in April, and is on pace to serve more than 1 million riders this fiscal year.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO