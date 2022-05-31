Jury selection set to begin for Joshua Phillips trial

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Jury selection is set to begin this week for the trial of a man accused of shooting and killing a Charleston Police Officer .

Joshua Phillips, 39, appeared in Kanawha County Court today, May 31, 2022, for another pretrial hearing. His trial is scheduled to start in two weeks on June 13, 2022.

He is charged with murder in the death of CPD Patrolman Cassie Johnson. Johnson was shot in the line of duty on Dec. 1, 2020, and died of her injuries on Dec. 3, 2020.

On Dec. 12, 2020, Phillips was formally charged with first-degree murder . He pleaded not guilty to those charges in April 2021.

Phillips’ trial was previously scheduled to start back in March 2022 , however, Judge Jennifer Bailey said at that time there were not enough jurors available to begin the trial. Judge Bailey also ruled that the case will remain in Kanawha County following a change of venue request from the defense.

