A cold front sagging into our area is expected to stall through the weekend before slightly retrograding. Isolated/scattered showers/t-storms are expected today especially with daytime heating. Once we get into Friday night, it will dry out a little bit although can’t rule out our general daily diurnally driven thunderstorms during the early/late afternoon. A disturbance will pass through the area Sunday which slightly bumps up the precip chances on Sunday. It’ll then dry out again for at least through the middle of next week.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO