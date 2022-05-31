ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police find drugs, guns, extended magazines in Rockford traffic stop

By John Clark
 3 days ago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Three men were arrested after police found handguns with extended magazines, cannabis, and drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop.

According to Rockford Police, officers pulled a vehicle over in the 900 block of School Street around 11:50 p.m. on Saturday and located the contraband in the car.

Marcel Baldwin, 29, was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and various traffic offenses.

Tyree Scott, 24, was charged with Armed Habitual Criminal, Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Possession of Cannabis and outstanding warrants.

Christopher Trammell, 26, was charged with Armed Habitual Criminal, Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, and Possession with Intent to Deliver Cannabis.

Scott and Trammell were arrested in March 2020 in connection with the shooting death of 16-year-old Antonio Warren on Hess Court, but neither man has been charged with murder.

All three were booked into the Winnebago County Jail.

Bill Sorensen
3d ago

Well hopefully the state's attorney takes this and gives them the maximum sentence and gets a lot of Rockford But because there's cashless bond now they're out before the officer finishes the paperwork

Ron
2d ago

They’ll be back on the streets with in days. We protect and coddle criminals and don’t give a darn about law abiding citizens. It’s going on in cities all around the country.

rick
3d ago

You can probably stop any of them in Rockford and make a drug or gun arrest

