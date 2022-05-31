Police find drugs, guns, extended magazines in Rockford traffic stop

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Three men were arrested after police found handguns with extended magazines, cannabis, and drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop.

According to Rockford Police, officers pulled a vehicle over in the 900 block of School Street around 11:50 p.m. on Saturday and located the contraband in the car.

Marcel Baldwin, 29, was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and various traffic offenses.

Tyree Scott, 24, was charged with Armed Habitual Criminal, Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Possession of Cannabis and outstanding warrants.

Christopher Trammell, 26, was charged with Armed Habitual Criminal, Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, and Possession with Intent to Deliver Cannabis.

Scott and Trammell were arrested in March 2020 in connection with the shooting death of 16-year-old Antonio Warren on Hess Court, but neither man has been charged with murder.

All three were booked into the Winnebago County Jail.

