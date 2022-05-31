ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upshur County, WV

Man arrested for hitting another man with garden hoe

By Sam Kirk
WBOY 12 News
 3 days ago

UPSHUR COUNTY, W.Va. – An Upshur County man has been charged after he allegedly smacked another man with a garden hoe.

McKinley Riffle

According to a criminal complaint, a deputy with the Upshur County Sheriff’s Department responded to a home in Upshur County where McKinley Riffle, 27 of Rock Cave, had his a victim with a garden hoe.

When the officer spoke with Riffle, he said that he had gotten mad and hit the victim over the head.

The officer also spoke to the victim who said that he had been sitting outside, minding his own business when Riffle “smacked him with a hoe.” When 911 was called by a family member of the victim, she told the comm center that he was bleeding profusely.

Riffle has been charged with malicious wounding and is being held at the Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $30,000 cash-only bail.

