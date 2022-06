Vanity Fair received access to an excerpt of MSNBC anchor Katy Tur‘s upcoming memoir, Rough Draft. It includes a number of interesting anecdotes, including Tur’s heavily-scrutinized relationship with Keith Olbermann, the complicated relationship she has with her father (including the time he told her he was becoming a woman), and blatant sexism she experienced early in her career at News 12 in New York, where Tur was judged explicitly by her looks and called “Turd” behind her back.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 2 DAYS AGO