Digital Turbine: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $20.1 million.

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had profit of 19 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and stock option expense, came to 39 cents per share.

The mobile software company posted revenue of $184.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $35.5 million, or 35 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $747.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, Digital Turbine expects its per-share earnings to range from 34 cents to 35 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $183 million to $187 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Digital Turbine shares have declined 58% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $25.43, a fall of 62% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on APPS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/APPS

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

