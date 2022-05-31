ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PSUSD now enrolling students for its Early Childhood Education programs

By Jesus Reyes
 3 days ago
The Palm Springs Unified School District is now enrolling students for its Early Childhood Education (ECE) programs for the 2022-23 school year.

The federally-funded Head Start program provides an extensive school-year preschool program for children three and four years of age. Family income must meet the federal poverty level.

Full-day classes are provided from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the following sites:

  • Agua Caliente Elementary
  • Bubbling Wells Elementary
  • Cahuilla Elementary
  • Cathedral City Elementary
  • Cielo Vista Elementary
  • Coyote Run
  • Della S. Lindley Elementary
  • Desert Highland
  • Julius Corsini Elementary
  • Katherine Finchy Elementary
  • Two Bunch Palms Elementary

Part-day classes operate four days per week from 8 to 11:30 a.m. or 12:15 to 3:45 p.m. at Cathedral City Elementary.

The state-funded California State Preschool Program (CSPP) serves three-and four-year-olds from low-income families meeting state requirements.

Part-day classes operate from 8 to 11 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. at the following sites:

  • Agua Caliente Elementary
  • Arroyo de Paz Apartments
  • Bubbling Wells Elementary
  • Cabot Yerxa Elementary
  • Cielo Vista Elementary
  • Della S. Lindley Elementary
  • Edward Wenzlaff
  • Landau Elementary
  • Rio Vista Elementary
  • Sunny Sands Elementary
  • Sunrise Park
  • Two Bunch Palms Elementary

For more information or to register, visit the ECE department at PSUSD, 150 District Center Drive, Palm Springs, register online at: https://www.psusd.us/Page/2465 or call (760) 883-2703, option 1 .

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Early Education#Early Childhood Education#Childhood#K12#Psusd#Ece#Head Start#Cathedral City Elementary#Cspp
