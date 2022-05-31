PSUSD now enrolling students for its Early Childhood Education programs
The Palm Springs Unified School District is now enrolling students for its Early Childhood Education (ECE) programs for the 2022-23 school year.
The federally-funded Head Start program provides an extensive school-year preschool program for children three and four years of age. Family income must meet the federal poverty level.
Full-day classes are provided from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the following sites:
- Agua Caliente Elementary
- Bubbling Wells Elementary
- Cahuilla Elementary
- Cathedral City Elementary
- Cielo Vista Elementary
- Coyote Run
- Della S. Lindley Elementary
- Desert Highland
- Julius Corsini Elementary
- Katherine Finchy Elementary
- Two Bunch Palms Elementary
Part-day classes operate four days per week from 8 to 11:30 a.m. or 12:15 to 3:45 p.m. at Cathedral City Elementary.
The state-funded California State Preschool Program (CSPP) serves three-and four-year-olds from low-income families meeting state requirements.
Part-day classes operate from 8 to 11 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. at the following sites:
- Agua Caliente Elementary
- Arroyo de Paz Apartments
- Bubbling Wells Elementary
- Cabot Yerxa Elementary
- Cielo Vista Elementary
- Della S. Lindley Elementary
- Edward Wenzlaff
- Landau Elementary
- Rio Vista Elementary
- Sunny Sands Elementary
- Sunrise Park
- Two Bunch Palms Elementary
For more information or to register, visit the ECE department at PSUSD, 150 District Center Drive, Palm Springs, register online at: https://www.psusd.us/Page/2465 or call (760) 883-2703, option 1 .
